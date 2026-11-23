Aadil Sabir receives a nine-year sentence for causing death by dangerous driving on the M4. His friend William Bailey died and two others were injured in the high-speed crash near Heathrow.

Aadil Sabir, a 31-year-old driver from Grangetown in Cardiff, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving. The ruling follows a fatal crash on the M4 motorway near Heathrow Airport in October 2023, which resulted in the immediate death of his 28-year-old friend, William Bailey. Two other passengers, Azfur Khan and Hamad Zaman, suffered serious injuries during the incident, which occurred under hazardous weather conditions.

Crash Details and Vehicle Speed

Sabir was operating a £170,000 Mercedes-AMG C63, which he drove at approximately 90mph during wet conditions. This speed represented a margin of 30mph above the legal limit for that section of the motorway. Traffic officers had previously issued warnings to drivers to exercise extreme caution due to the poor weather, and Sabir's vehicle was part of a queue held at a roadblock established because of a separate incident on the road.

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Despite these warnings and the visible slowdown of traffic, Sabir accelerated rapidly. The vehicle lost control on the slippery surface, flipped over, and collided with a road barrier. The impact caused the car to explode into flames, creating a dangerous inferno that engulfed the wreckage. Footage from the scene revealed a significant amount of debris scattered across the motorway and the charred, smoking shell of the Mercedes.

Witness Accounts and Court Testimony

Dominic Chapman, a witness to the events at the Old Bailey, described the vehicle's movement as erratic and terrifying. He stated that the Mercedes took off like a rocket and that Sabir appeared to be driving like a person under duress or pursuit. Chapman noted that the driver even flashed his lights at him, seemingly to emphasize his high speed and disregard for the surrounding traffic and safety norms.

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Other bystanders attempted to mitigate the disaster by using fire extinguishers on the blaze in a desperate effort to control the flames. However, the intensity of the fire rendered such efforts largely ineffective. The judge presiding over the case emphasized that the speed at which Sabir was driving was highly inappropriate given the wet road conditions and the heavy traffic congestion caused by the earlier roadblock.

Victim Impact and Judicial Remarks

Brooke Bailey, the sister of the deceased victim William Bailey, delivered a powerful impact statement to the court. She described the profound and ongoing pain caused by her brother's death, noting that his bedroom remains exactly as he left it. She explained that their home has become a constant source of trauma, serving as a painful reminder that Will will never return, leaving the family to carry what she described as a life sentence of grief.

During the sentencing hearing, the judge addressed Sabir directly, stating that William Bailey was killed by a show-off whose dangerous actions were entirely avoidable. The court heard that Sabir walked away from the wreckage physically unharmed, save for minor burns to his hands and fingers. The judge condemned his behavior as the direct cause of the damage, pain, and misery inflicted on Bailey's family and the other victims.

Sentencing Outcome and Legal Consequences

Aadil Sabir admitted to charges of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. His defense attorney, Mr. Dale Beeson, presented arguments regarding Sabir's genuine remorse and the daily burden of living with the consequences of his actions. Beeson argued that Sabir would do anything to turn back time if possible.

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The Old Bailey judge rejected any leniency, imposing a total custodial sentence of nine years. In addition to the prison term, Sabir was disqualified from driving for five years. He is also required to pay a £228 victim surcharge as part of the financial penalties associated with his conviction. The sentence serves as a stark reminder of the lethal consequences of reckless driving on public roads.