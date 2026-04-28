Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson Enjoy Romantic Rome Dinner as Bond Odds Shift

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson were seen on a romantic date in Rome while Aaron's chances of becoming the next James Bond are increasing, according to bookmakers.

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date in Rome on Monday evening. The couple dined at the renowned Dal Toscano trattoria, known for its Tuscan cuisine, pasta, and steaks.

Later, they were seen waiting for their driver on Via Germanico, with Sam checking her phone for updates while Aaron looked over her shoulder. Their relationship began 18 years ago on the set of Sam's 2009 film, 'Nowhere Boy,' where Aaron played a young John Lennon. They married in 2012 and have two daughters, Wylda and Romy, along with Sam's two daughters from a previous marriage, Angelica and Jessie.

The couple is known for maintaining a private life, deliberately keeping their children out of the public eye and separating their professional and personal lives. They have previously addressed the public fascination with their age gap, noting that initial interest was intense but has subsided over time. Alongside their romantic outing, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is experiencing a resurgence in the odds for the next James Bond role.

Previously considered a strong contender, his odds have dramatically improved, making him the most backed candidate by Ladbrokes punters. While Callum Turner remains the frontrunner, his lead is diminishing, and Jacob Elordi holds steady as the second favorite. This shift is described as a 'major curveball' in the ongoing speculation surrounding who will succeed Daniel Craig as 007.

Industry insiders have long considered Aaron a favorite for the role, and the recent change in betting patterns suggests renewed confidence in his chances. The acquisition of the Bond franchise by Amazon has further fueled speculation about the future direction of the series. The James Bond franchise has a long history of adaptations, including video games dating back to the 1980s, ranging from shooting games to text-based adventures.

Amazon is currently evaluating potential locations for the next film, with a projected release date of late 2026 or 2027. The couple's commitment to privacy extends to their social media presence and public appearances, as Aaron explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. They actively shield their children from media attention, prioritizing a separation between their public personas and family life.

Sam also reflected on the initial public interest in their relationship, attributing it to a desire to understand unconventional love stories. The couple's recent appearance in Rome and Aaron's rising Bond odds highlight their continued presence in the public eye, despite their efforts to maintain a degree of privacy





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