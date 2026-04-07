Aaron Carter Estate Battle: Judge Sides with Ex-Fiancée Over Mother

A judge has ruled against Aaron Carter's mother, Jane Schenck, in a legal battle over the singer's estate. The ruling favors Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, and dictates the distribution of assets. Schenck's objections, including claims of financial improprieties and concerns about the estate administrator, were dismissed. The estate was declared insolvent, with remaining assets to be given to Martin, the mother of Carter's son. This decision settles the legal disputes following Carter's death in 2022.

The legal battle surrounding the estate of the late singer Aaron Carter has concluded with a significant ruling against his mother, Jane Schenck . Documents obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui denied Schenck's bid to prevent the estate from closing, effectively solidifying the distribution plan in favor of Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin , who is the mother of Carter's son, Princeton 'Prince' Lyric Carter.

The judge's decision came after Schenck filed an objection earlier this year, alleging financial improprieties on Martin's part and expressing concerns about the estate's administration. The ruling signifies a definitive end to Schenck's efforts to influence the handling of Carter's assets following his untimely death in 2022. Judge Uzcategui ruled that Carter's estate is insolvent, meaning its debts exceed its remaining assets, and ordered that non-cash assets be transferred to Martin. This outcome underscores the complexities and legal intricacies often associated with settling estates, especially when disputes arise among family members and former partners. The Daily Mail attempted to get comments from Schenck and Martin. The decision brings to a close a chapter of legal wrangling stemming from Carter's passing, with the focus now shifting toward the well-being of his young son. This situation has unfortunately highlighted how difficult it can be to resolve issues related to someone's estate. \ Schenck's objection to the estate's closure revolved around several key points, primarily concerning Martin's actions in the immediate aftermath of Carter's death. Schenck claimed Martin had unlawfully withdrawn approximately $24,530 from Carter's accounts in the days following his passing. These withdrawals allegedly occurred between November 5th and November 29th, 2022, prompting Schenck to file her objection and dispute Martin's handling of the funds. Beyond the financial allegations, Schenck also raised concerns about the impartiality of the estate's administrator, Aileen B. Federizo. She claimed Federizo showed favoritism towards Martin, particularly in relation to the valuation of Carter's assets, including his publicity rights. Schenck alleged she offered to purchase these rights for $30,000, believing it to be a fair valuation. However, she stated that Federizo rejected her offer outright over the phone and did not follow up with a written response. Despite these disagreements and allegations, Schenck acknowledged Martin's role as Prince's mother and expressed her belief that Martin provides good care for the child, stating her primary concern is her grandson’s well-being. This perspective reveals the complicated nature of this situation. Schenck's past legal struggles with her son over financial matters and her admission of fault for creating bad relationships are a piece of this complex matter. \ Aaron Carter's death on November 5, 2022, at the age of 34, was determined to be an accidental drowning caused by the combined effects of the inhaled refrigerant difluoroethane and the drug Xanax. The tragic circumstances of his passing added to the emotional weight of the subsequent legal battles over his estate. Carter's career began at a young age, and he achieved early success in the music industry. His public life was marked by both professional achievements and personal struggles, which contributed to the high level of interest in his death and the subsequent handling of his estate. The legal proceedings that followed his death exposed not only disputes over financial assets but also underlying family dynamics and relationships. The ruling against Schenck in the estate case marks a definitive closure to this phase. The decision will allow the focus to shift towards providing for Carter's son and preserving his legacy. The details shared and the overall circumstances involved illustrate the complex emotions and financial implications that often accompany the loss of a public figure





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Aaron Carter's Mother Loses Estate Battle with Ex-FiancéeJane Schenck, Aaron Carter's mother, has lost a court battle with her son's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, over the distribution of the late singer's estate. A judge ruled the estate insolvent and awarded remaining assets to Martin, the mother of Carter's son, Prince. Schenck had contested the closure, alleging financial improprieties by Martin.

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