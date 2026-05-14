Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée Reaches Settlement in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The ex-fiancée of the late singer Aaron Carter has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit she filed on his behalf. The lawsuit alleged that Carter's death was the result of actions by multiple medical and mental health professionals, as well as pharmacies, who had prescribed him potentially dangerous medications. The settlement comes after Carter's mother lost a legal battle with his former fiancée over the contents of his estate.

Have YOU got a story? EmailThe ex-fiancée of the late singer Aaron Carter has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit she filed on his behalf.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, a psychiatrist and a mental health clinic that were named as defendants had reached a settlement in April of this year. The lawsuit had accused medical professionals of writing Carter prescriptions for potentially addictive drugs despite there allegedly not being a justifiable medical reason for him to have them.

The ex-fiancée of the late singer Aaron Carter has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit she filed on his behalf; Carter, who was found dead in a bathtub at his home in November 2022, is pictured in February of that year. The latest development on the lawsuit comes after Carter's mother, Jane Carter Schneck, raised only a paltry amount of donations to pay for a potential Hollywood Walk of Fame star for her late son.

The ex-fiancée of the late singer Aaron Carter has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit she filed on his behalf; Carter, who was found dead in a bathtub at his home in November 2022, is pictured in February of that year. The lawsuit contended that medical professionals – and even the pharmacies that filled Carter's prescriptions – should have noticed that something was amiss with the drugs and their quantities that he was being prescribed.

The update in the wrongful death lawsuit comes after Carter's mother lost a fight in court with Martin over the contents of his estate. The Daily Mail has reached out to Schneck and Martin for comment. TMZ first reported news of the settlements





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Aaron Carter Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settlement Ex-Fiancée Mental Health Professionals Prescription Drugs Accidental Drowning Hollywood Walk Of Fame Estate Disbursement

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