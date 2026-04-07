Aaron Carter's Mother Loses Estate Battle with Ex-Fiancée

Jane Schenck, Aaron Carter's mother, has lost a court battle with her son's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, over the distribution of the late singer's estate. A judge ruled the estate insolvent and awarded remaining assets to Martin, the mother of Carter's son, Prince. Schenck had contested the closure, alleging financial improprieties by Martin.

Aaron Carter 's mother, Jane Schenck , has lost a court battle regarding the distribution of the late singer's estate. The legal dispute was with Carter's former fiancée, Melanie Martin , the mother of Carter's son, Prince. Documents obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui denied Schenck's bid to prevent the estate from closing. The judge ruled that the estate is insolvent, meaning its debts exceed its assets.

Furthermore, the judge ordered that any remaining non-cash assets be given to Martin. Schenck had objected to the closure, claiming Martin illegally withdrew approximately $24,530 from Carter's accounts shortly after his death on November 5, 2022. Schenck also alleged that the administrator of Carter's estate was biased towards Martin, citing an offer Schenck made to purchase her late son's publicity rights for $30,000, which she claimed was rejected without written explanation. Despite these concerns, Schenck acknowledged Martin's role as a good mother to Prince and stated that her primary focus was her grandson's well-being. The Daily Mail attempted to contact both Schenck and Martin for comment but did not receive a response. Carter's death in 2022 was ruled an accidental drowning, caused by the combined effects of the refrigerant difluoroethane and the medication Xanax. \The legal proceedings stemmed from Aaron Carter's death and the subsequent administration of his estate. Schenck's objection to the estate's closing focused on financial irregularities she attributed to Martin. She alleged that Martin withdrew a substantial sum from Carter's accounts in the days following his passing. Additionally, Schenck contested the estate administrator's actions, particularly the rejection of her offer to acquire Carter's publicity rights. Her perception of bias from the administrator further fueled the dispute. Schenck's primary goal was to ensure her grandson, Prince, was cared for and that Carter's legacy was managed appropriately. While Schenck voiced concerns about financial missteps, she stated she sought no legal repercussions for Martin, prioritizing Prince's welfare above all else. Schenck's history with Aaron had been marred by legal battles. \Before his death, Aaron Carter had a complicated relationship with his mother and his finances. She and his father, Robert, had previously managed his career for a decade, leading to legal conflicts. Carter filed for emancipation in his youth, alleging financial improprieties against his mother. Although the disputes were eventually resolved, and Carter moved back in with his father. Carter's death brought about fresh legal issues. The judge's decisions and findings reflect a complex situation, where financial disagreements have merged with considerations for the well-being of Carter's son. The judge's ruling, which favors Martin and acknowledges the estate's insolvency, marks a turning point in the proceedings. The focus will now shift toward implementing the judge's directives, and the future of any remaining assets or intellectual property related to Aaron Carter. The closure of the estate signifies the end of a legal saga that unfolded after his tragic death, highlighting the personal and financial complexities that can arise even in the wake of loss





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