Aaron Carter's Mother Seeks Hollywood Star Through Generous Fan Donations

Jane Carter Schneck, mother of the late singer Aaron Carter, has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to raise $85,000 for administrative fees to secure a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The fundraiser has already surpassed $300,000, reflecting significant fan support to honor Carter's legacy.

Aaron Carter 's mother, Jane Carter Schneck , has launched a GoFundMe campaign with the ambitious goal of raising $85,000. This sum is intended to cover the administrative fees required for posthumously honoring the late singer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Demonstrating the profound impact Carter had on his fans and supporters, the fundraiser has already garnered over $300,000 as of Thursday morning, far exceeding the initial target.

Jane Carter Schneck stated on the GoFundMe page that the funds will be allocated towards the creation, installation, and ongoing maintenance of the star, emphasizing that this initiative is a collective effort from fans, friends, and supporters to celebrate Aaron Carter's enduring legacy. The process for securing a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame involves a formal nomination by the family, followed by approval from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. This esteemed organization annually selects approximately 30 celebrities from a broad pool of nominees. Aaron Carter, who tragically passed away at the age of 34 in November 2022, was found in his bathtub at his Lancaster, California home, with his death attributed to the consumption of Xanax and huffing compressed air. His mother's heartfelt plea and the overwhelming fan response underscore the desire to memorialize his artistic contributions and personal journey. The campaign aims to celebrate Aaron's life, his music, and the lasting mark he left on countless hearts. Carter Schneck revealed in a recent interview that she is working to secure the necessary funds before a crucial application deadline on May 15. She shared a touching anecdote, recalling how she told a 12-year-old Aaron that he would one day have a star on the Walk of Fame, a dream he wholeheartedly embraced. Their shared visits to the landmark and even to magic shops during their outings in Southern California further illustrate the significance of this aspiration for both mother and son. Aaron's siblings, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and his twin sister Angel Carter, are reportedly supportive of their mother's endeavor. Carter Schneck expressed her belief that Aaron's devoted fans would play a pivotal role in bringing this tribute to life, creating a loving memorial for the beloved entertainer. Official reports from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner in 2023 indicated that Carter had ingested alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax, and inhaled difluoroethane, a propellant commonly used in compressed air cans, a practice known as huffing. The substances incapacitated him while he was in the bathtub, leading to an accidental drowning. Carter's impactful career began at the tender age of 10 with the release of his debut album in December 1997, and he often performed as an opening act for his brother's boy band, the Backstreet Boys. His commercial peak arrived in 2000 with hit singles like Aaron's Party (Come Get It) and I Want Candy. Beyond his music, Carter made memorable appearances on popular television shows such as Lizzie McGuire, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and 7th Heaven, further cementing his presence in early 2000s pop culture. The GoFundMe statement also highlighted his participation in Dancing with the Stars, where he achieved a top-five finish in 2009, as well as his ventures into stage acting and independent music, all of which contribute to his legacy as an influential figure whose impact continues to resonate with a generation of fans





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