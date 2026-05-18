Aaron Rai, a golfing prodigy, has established himself as a contender in the world of golf, breaking barriers as the only Englishman to win the USPGA after being crowned the 2022 champion.

AARON RAI has turned into a household name worldwide after acquiring the 2022 USPGA championship, a feat only matched by Cornishman Jim Barnes. Prior to his extraordinary victories this weekend, the world No44 had picked up three European Tour wins but this is his initial substantial triumph.

Rai's unique practices include utilizing iron covers for his clubs and wearing gloves on both hands. His decision to use iron covers stemmed from a past strained budget when he was a child and his father's efforts to provide him with the best clubs possible. Rai's gloves are equally unique, as he typically wears two gloves on both hands compared to one glove on his non-dominant hand





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