Abbey Foregate (URC) Drama Group's `Daisy Pulls it Off` Production

The Abbey Foregate (URC) Drama Group will present `Daisy Pulls it Off`, a delightful physical comedy play, at St Nicholas Hall in Shrewsbury between Wednesday 27 May and Saturday 30 May 2026.

The Abbey Foregate (URC) Drama Group will stage an amateur production of `Daisy Pulls it Off`, a physical comedy play, at St Nicholas Hall in Shrewsbury , lasting from Wednesday 27 May to Saturday 30 May 2026.

It features the adventures of Daisy Meredith, a schoolgirl from a disadvantaged background who wins a scholarship to Grangewood School for Girls. The play satirizes 1920s English public-school life, with elements such as midnight feasts, cliff-top rescues, and hockey sticks. The production promises to be a nostalgic, lighthearted, and entertaining show





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Abbey Foregate Drama Group Shropshire Drama Group Shrewsbury St Nicholas Hall Daisy Pulls It Off Physical Comedy 1920S English Public-School Life Comedy Sabotage Scotland Yard Treasure Hunt

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