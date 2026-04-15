Abby Baffoe Defends Masters Outfit Amidst Fashion Backlash

Social media influencer Abby Baffoe responds to criticism over her vintage Chanel minidress and shorts ensemble at the Masters golf tournament, asserting her right to personal style despite traditional expectations.

Social media sensation Abby Baffoe has issued a spirited response to backlash regarding her attire at the prestigious Masters golf tournament. Baffoe, a prominent influencer with a substantial following across Instagram and TikTok, known for her popular Get Ready With Me videos, attended the event at Augusta National last week. Her fashion choice for the iconic and exclusive golf club, however, drew significant criticism, with many deeming her ensemble unsuitable.

Baffoe opted for a vintage Chanel minidress, strategically paired with white denim shorts underneath due to the dress's notably short length. To complete the look, she added a cream sweater draped over her shoulders, a white Ralph Lauren Polo cap, and Adidas sneakers. Her accessories included sunglasses and a black Chanel handbag.

Despite her efforts to ensure modesty by wearing the shorts, a segment of traditional golf enthusiasts objected to her outfit, asserting it did not align with the expected 'country club attire.'

One critic on social media posted, Tell me it's your first time at the Masters without telling me it's your first time at THE MASTERS... In a direct reply, Baffoe confirmed, It's my first time at the Masters. Other comments included Please research the appropriate attire for this event, Class is knowing how to dress for the moment, not dressing to be seen, and I think you mixed up your Masters and Coachella outfits. A particularly irate user declared, Social media has ruined the Masters.

However, Baffoe's choice, while contentious, did not violate any official Augusta National regulations. The club, renowned for its stringent rules in many aspects, surprisingly has no explicitly stated dress code for the Masters tournament. The official Masters website advises patrons to dress appropriately for the weather, suggesting light, comfortable clothing and footwear, with temperatures in April fluctuating significantly. The site recommends comfortable, water-resistant shoes without spikes or pointed heels, and explicitly prohibits golf shoes with metal spikes. For visual guidance, the Masters website offers a Pinterest board showcasing outfit inspiration. This board features images of women in elegant, lightweight sundresses, straw hats, and comfortable shoes, alongside men in casual golf wear such as polo shirts and shorts.

Undeterred by the criticism, Baffoe took to TikTok to address her detractors. She shared a video of herself walking through New York City, offering a peace sign to the camera, soundtracked by Miranda Lambert's song Only Prettier. Over the video, she captioned, When you wake up getting canceled for your Masters outfit. Her confident and defiant stance highlights the evolving nature of fashion expectations and personal expression, even within traditionally conservative settings





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Social Media Star Abby Baffoe Defends Masters Outfit Against CriticsAbby Baffoe, a prominent social media influencer, responded to criticism over her vintage Chanel minidress and shorts combination worn at the Masters, asserting her right to personal style despite the event's traditional dress expectations and clarifying that no official dress code was violated.

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