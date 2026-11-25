ABC managing director Hugh Marks publicly criticizes Michael Slezak at the parliamentary showcase, while Channel Seven excludes Endemol Shine Australia from its 2027 programming slate despite denials.

ABC managing director Hugh Marks sparked controversy at the broadcaster's annual parliamentary showcase on Monday night by openly criticizing remarks made by ABC journalist and MEAA Federal President Michael Slezak during the recent Walkley Awards ceremony. The event, which drew a Who's Who of Australian broadcasting talent including Charlie Pickering, Annabel Crabb, and Dr. Karl to Parliament House, became a backdrop for internal tensions regarding journalistic independence and union influence.

Marks Criticizes Slezak Remarks At Walkley Awards

Hugh Marks was overheard by Inside Mail insiders engaging in a detailed critique of Michael Slezak's acceptance speech, accusing the union leader of making the prestigious evening about himself rather than celebrating journalistic achievements more broadly. The managing director noted that there did not feel like there was enough celebration at the Walkleys this year and suggested that News Corp had not submitted enough entries to warrant greater focus from the industry.

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The criticism directly references Slezak's revelation that he and his colleagues had to fight to retain his position after writing an opinion piece for the Australian Financial Review in October. ABC journalists are generally prohibited from penning opinion pieces for commercial rivals, a conflict that Slezak navigated while remaining comfortably employed at the taxpayer expense of the public broadcaster.

Hugh Marks further questioned why the Nine-owned masthead described Slezak in his byline as an ABC journalist, expressing concern that such labeling implied the writer was speaking on behalf of the public broadcaster when he was not. The managing director characterized Slezak's behavior as a recurring pattern, stating that every year the union president gets up to trumpet a specific agenda rather than focusing on the broader merit of journalism.

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Seven Excludes Endemol From 2027 Programming

Channel Seven's upcoming 2027 programming plans have drawn significant industry attention because they feature precisely zero shows from Endemol Shine Australia, the creative powerhouse behind major franchises such as Married At First Sight, Big Brother, MasterChef, Australian Survivor, and Lego Masters. This complete exclusion marks a stark departure from years of partnership and suggests a significant cooling in the relationship between the network and the production giant.

Industry sources describe this exclusion as clear evidence of a deteriorating relationship, citing years of building frustrations related to ratings concerns, creative disagreements, and executive tensions. The failure of the Big Brother revival to launch successfully on Seven in 2020 is cited by insiders as a key turning point, with the show now airing on Channel Ten with Mel Tracina as host after network figures felt the pre-recorded format was underwhelming.

Endemol Shine Australia continues to dominate the schedules of other networks, filling slots with diverse reality and scripted drama productions while Seven opted to unveil a raft of returning franchises and new commissions that do not include the Banijay-owned company's portfolio. The absence of their content in the upfronts was noted by well-placed sources as an unusual and telling omission for a network that has historically been bedfellows with the production house.

Parties Deny Breakdown In Long-Standing Partnerships

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Despite the clear signals from the programming slate and the overheated comments from Hugh Marks, both Channel Seven and Endemol Shine Australia have vociferously downplayed any suggestion that their professional marriage is ending. Angus Ross, Seven Media Group's managing director of TV and Streaming, dismissed the reports as absolutely absurd, insisting they maintain a strong relationship and that he is meeting with the Endemol CEO next week to discuss future opportunities.

An Endemol Shine Australia spokesperson echoed these sentiments, labeling the rumors of a split as total nonsense and affirming they have a fantastic ongoing relationship with the network. However, Inside Mail notes that until a new blockbuster production is officially announced for Seven, the industry will likely assume the relationship status remains complicated, with the network quietly moving away from its traditional production partners.

The convergence of these two stories at the parliamentary showcase highlights the shifting dynamics within Australian media, where internal broadcaster politics and external production deals are becoming increasingly intertwined. While Hugh Marks focused on defending the ABC's journalistic standards against union narratives, the television sector is quietly reconfiguring its content pipeline without one of its most established creative partners.

As the ABC continues to navigate its identity as a public broadcaster while its staff engage in broader media debates, and as Seven seeks to secure content without relying on Endemol's extensive library, the coming months will reveal whether these are temporary frictions or permanent structural changes in the Australian media landscape.