ABC Orders a Spin-Off Series Set in Texas

ABC has officially ordered a Grey's Anatomy spin-off series set in rural West Texas, which will be built around a new group of doctors. Shonda Rhimes, Ellen Pompeo, Meg Marinis, and Betsy Beers will executive produce the new show.

Shondaland strikes again as ABC has officially ordered a Grey's Anatomy spin-off series set in rural West Texas , which will be built around a new group of doctors.

An insider at Deadline revealed that one of the familiar faces on the edgy untitled drama will be Debbie Allen's world-renowned urologist Dr. Catherine Fox. Another possible cast member could be Jake Borelli's surgeon character Levi Schmitt, who appeared in spin-off Station 19 after he moved to Texas with his boyfriend James Morgan to take a research position.

Shondaland strikes again as ABC has officially ordered a Grey's Anatomy spin-off series set in rural West Texas, which will be built around a new group of doctors The 35-year-old openly gay actor returned to the Grey's Anatomy set in March to direct season 22, episode 16 - titled 'Feel It Still' - which aired April 2. And there's a chance that surgical resident Stephanie Edwards could return to her Texas hometown after traveling the world following her exit from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital due to burns sustained from an explosion.

Rhimes will executive produce the new show - premiering midseason 2027 with a rumored nine episodes, alongside star Ellen Pompeo, showrunner Meg Marinis, and Betsy Beers. The comments section of ABC's Instagram post showed that fans were less than thrilled, writing that they'd prefer the network revive prior spin-offs - Station 19 and Private Practice - which concluded in 2024 and 2013





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Grey's Anatomy Shondaland ABC Dr. Catherine Fox Levi Schmitt Stephanie Edwards Texas Shonda Rhimes Meg Marinis Betsy Beers Spin-Off Series Set In Texas Delancey News Dr. Texas Home Edgy Prairie Setting Sophisticated Prose

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