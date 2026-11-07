Abdi Daisane Wins Minnesota House Seat Despite Childcare Funding Scrutiny

Somali-born Abdi Daisane defeated Mike Conway in Minnesota House District 14A, drawing attention due to his daycare's link to an $18.5 million fraud settlement.

Abdi Daisane secured a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives for District 14A, marking a significant political milestone as the first Somali-born lawmaker from St. Cloud. The Democrat defeated Republican incumbent Mike Conway in Tuesday's midterm elections, flipping a seat that had remained under Republican control for over two decades. Daisane captured approximately 52% of the vote, overcoming intense public scrutiny regarding his private business operations and the substantial government funding his daycare center has received.

Legislative Victory and Electoral Context

Daisane defeated Mike Conway by a margin of 9,164 votes to 8,570, securing his entry into the state legislature after a previous unsuccessful bid in the same district during 2024. That earlier loss came against Republican state representative Bernie Perryman, who did not seek reelection to the House this year but instead launched an unsuccessful campaign for the state Senate. The 38-year-old victory allowed Daisane to celebrate with a speech delivered partly in Somali, reflecting his personal history as a refugee who spent his childhood in a Kenyan camp before moving to the United States in 2009.

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Childcare Funding and Fraud Settlement Details

Central to the scrutiny of Daisane's campaign is the financial relationship between his business, Blooming Kids Child Care Center, and government programs. According to reports, Blooming Kids collected $7.29 million through Minnesota's state-run Child Care Assistance Program since 2018. Additionally, the facility received almost $600,000 through the federally funded Child and Adult Care Food Program since 2020. These food-program payments were sponsored by Partners in Nutrition, a nonprofit organization that recently agreed to an $18.5 million civil settlement with Minnesota authorities. The organization was accused of submitting false claims for meals that were never provided to children during and after the Covid pandemic.

Legal Findings and Investigation Status

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that Partners in Nutrition knowingly defrauded the State of Minnesota out of millions in federal child nutrition funds, violating the Minnesota False Claims Act. As part of the settlement, the nonprofit agreed to surrender its remaining funds, cooperate with investigators, and permanently dissolve. However, Blooming Kids Child Care Center was not named as a defendant in the settlement, and no official finding has established that Daisane or his daycare participated in the fraud. State authorities confirmed that investigations involving other organizations and individuals connected to the nonprofit remain ongoing.

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Alleged Operational Violations at Daycare

Beyond the fraud settlement involving the sponsoring nonprofit, questions have emerged regarding the day-to-day operations of the daycare facility itself. An investigation by conservative Minnesota outlet Alpha News reported that a worker at a neighboring business could not recall seeing children entering or leaving the center. Local journalists identified issues involving staff supervision, training, medical documentation, and cleanliness. Blooming Kids had accumulated more than a dozen licensing violations, with further citations issued in October despite some earlier violations being resolved.

Political Reaction and Campaign Issues

During his campaign, Daisane emphasized affordable housing, education, economic opportunities, and government accountability, including the need to combat fraud. Nevertheless, his election provoked a furious reaction from conservative commentators on social media. Red Ax Strategies President Matt Brodsky described the state as lost, while Eric Daugherty and Gunther Eagleman expressed similar outrage regarding the outcome. The Daily Mail has contacted both Abdi Daisane and the Minnesota Attorney General for additional comment as the new lawmaker prepares to take office.