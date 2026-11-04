Abdul El-Sayed Confronts Sky News Reporter on Election Day

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed clashed with journalist James Matthews on Election Day, refusing to answer questions because the reporter lacks Michigan voting rights during a pivotal race.

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed engaged in a tense confrontation with a British journalist on Election Day, physically placing his hands on the reporter's shoulders while explicitly stating he had no interest in addressing questions from someone unable to vote in the state. This incident occurred on Tuesday, November 5, as El-Sayed prepared to face Republican candidate Mike Rogers in one of the most critical and closely watched Senate races of the midterm elections.

Confrontation With Sky News Journalist

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed became visibly frustrated during an exchange with Sky News US correspondent James Matthews, whom he accused of persistently following him around the polling precinct. When El-Sayed demanded to know if the journalist was registered to vote in the state of Michigan, Matthews acknowledged that he was not. The Democratic candidate then fired back, asking why he should care to have a conversation with someone who could not vote in his state.

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Matthews explained that he was covering an election with consequences far beyond Michigan, telling El-Sayed that the result matters to the world. The candidate remained unmoved by this argument, snapping that he wants zero votes from the United Kingdom and does not care what the journalist thinks or the questions he asks. By this point, El-Sayed had placed both hands on Matthews' shoulders as the increasingly tense encounter continued.

Primary Rivalry and Party Turmoil

This public altercation offered a dramatic final-day distraction for a candidate already battling significant turmoil within his own party. The incident took place just two days after El-Sayed's former Democratic primary opponent, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, stunned her own party by endorsing the Republican candidate Mike Rogers. Stevens, who narrowly lost to El-Sayed in the August primary, announced her support for Rogers on Sunday following a bitter dispute over her involvement in the Democrat's campaign.

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The political U-turn occurred after Stevens was excluded from a planned unity event with El-Sayed. Rather than rallying behind the Democratic nominee, she appeared alongside Rogers at a Detroit church before publicly throwing her support behind him. This decision sent shockwaves through Michigan's Democratic establishment, prompting fierce condemnation from party leaders. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was among those criticizing Stevens, and her longtime chief of staff resigned following the announcement.

Stakes and Polling Dynamics

The Michigan Democratic Party subsequently expelled Stevens from the party, turning an already bitter primary rivalry into a full-blown election-eve crisis. El-Sayed is running against former Republican congressman Mike Rogers for the open US Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democrat Gary Peters. The race is particularly important because Democrats are fighting to regain control of the Senate, with Michigan viewed as one of the states they cannot afford to lose.

The Democrat entered Election Day with a lead in several major opinion polls, although surveys showed considerable differences in the size of his advantage over the Republican candidate. A New York Times/Siena poll conducted through November 1 put El-Sayed ahead of Rogers by 53 percent to 42 percent. Other surveys suggested a much narrower contest, including a Trafalgar Group poll placing the candidates just one percentage point apart, highlighting the volatility and high stakes of this critical midterm contest.