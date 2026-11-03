Abdul El-Sayed Faces Backlash Over Transgender School Remarks in Michigan Race

Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed defends his stance on transgender issues, drawing sharp criticism from opponent Mike Rogers amid tight Michigan polling.

Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is navigating intense scrutiny from Republican opponent Mike Rogers and conservative commentators following a controversial interview regarding transgender policies in educational settings. The backlash intensified after El-Sayed suggested that parental concerns over transgender students and athletes are manufactured distractions that ignore the digital reality children face daily.

El-Sayed Defends Remarks on Digital Exposure

Abdul El-Sayed stated directly that children already have access to the world's information through their mobile phones, implying that schools cannot and should not be responsible for shielding students from topics such as transgender identity. He argued that the fear of exposure is an outdated concept in an era where smartphones provide immediate access to diverse and sometimes contentious subjects.

Also read Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

The physician and politician made these comments during an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday while discussing the national debate surrounding transgender athletes competing in sports aligned with their gender identity. El-Sayed emphasized that attempting to prevent children from encountering disagreeable ideas in school is not a viable strategy in the modern digital landscape.

Republican candidate Mike Rogers immediately seized on the exchange, posting a clip of the interview on X that quickly accumulated 3.7 million views. Rogers framed El-Sayed's comments as an endorsement of men entering girls' locker rooms, a characterization El-Sayed did not explicitly use in the original interview but which became the focal point of the ensuing political firestorm.

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Rogers and Critics Condemn the Statement

Mike Rogers publicly criticized El-Sayed's position, labeling the sentiment as completely unacceptable and arguing that it disregards the safety and privacy concerns of female students. The Republican nominee used the clip to paint the Democratic candidate as out of touch with the values of families worried about shared locker rooms and competitive fairness in women's sports.

The criticism extended beyond Rogers to include various advocacy groups and political figures. A foundation run by former Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson described El-Sayed's response as a slick way of dismissing women's rights, further labeling the candidate as frightening for his perceived indifference to the specific challenges faced by women and girls in institutional settings.

El-Sayed responded to the backlash by reiterating his belief that cultural wars are often used as distractions from more pressing economic issues. He told 60 Minutes that the current political focus on sports governance diverts attention from fundamental concerns such as the rising cost of gas, groceries, and healthcare access for working families.

El-Sayed Prioritizes Economics Over Culture Wars

Abdul El-Sayed articulated a clear platform distinction, asserting that his interest lies in ensuring citizens can afford basic necessities and have access to quality public services. He argued that questions about who gets to play what sport belong to sports governing bodies, not to the general election for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.

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He continued by emphasizing the need for well-funded schools, clean air, and clean water as the true priorities for governance. El-Sayed positioned himself as a candidate focused on material conditions and economic stability, suggesting that the cultural debates dominating the news cycle are secondary to the daily struggles of affordability and health.

Polling Lead and Party Dynamics in Michigan

Despite the controversy, a New York Times/Siena survey released on Sunday indicates that Abdul El-Sayed holds an 11-point lead over Mike Rogers, with 53 percent of likely voters supporting the Democrat compared to 42 percent for the Republican. This margin suggests a comfortable position for El-Sayed entering the final days of the election, although CNN's polling average shows a tighter five-point gap.

The race has been complicated by internal Democratic discord, particularly regarding Representative Haley Stevens, who lost the primary to El-Sayed. Stevens endorsed Rogers on Sunday, citing disagreements over El-Sayed's response to ads linking affordability struggles to U.S. aid to Israel. Her campaign had initially planned a unity appearance but fell through after El-Sayed's team asked her to stay away from his events.

El-Sayed maintained that he does not dwell on Stevens' decision, stating that his mind is made up and that he is focused on the broader electorate. Most of Stevens' congressional staff resigned upon learning of her endorsement, highlighting the deep fractures within the local Democratic party as voters prepare to decide the Michigan Senate seat on Tuesday.