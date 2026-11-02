Abdul El-Sayed Leads Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Democratic insurgent Abdul El-Sayed holds a double-digit lead over Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan, despite the controversial endorsement flip by Haley Stevens.

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed is positioning himself for a historic victory in the Michigan Senate race, aiming to become the first Muslim US Senator in American history. The former Michigan Health and Population Services Director told the Daily Mail that he plans to spend Election Day anxiously monitoring results while visiting polling places. Although he has already cast his absentee ballot, the intensity of the final sprint has left him with palpable nervous energy as he approaches the finish line against Republican incumbent Mike Rogers.

El-Sayed Holds Lead in Latest Polling Data

Recent polling data indicates a widening gap between the two candidates, with El-Sayed gaining significant momentum among key demographics. A new MISEN poll shows El-Sayed leading Rogers by approximately six percentage points, highlighting strong support among independent voters and young people. Concurrently, a separate New York Times/Siena poll reports an even larger margin, placing the Democrat eleven points ahead in the critical Michigan battleground.

Also read Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers: Michigan GOP Switch Upends Senate Race

These surveys suggest a challenging midterm outlook for Republicans nationwide, as Democrats appear tied or leading in several key races. The statistical trends point toward a competitive environment where voter engagement among younger demographics could prove decisive in determining the final outcome of the Senate seat.

Senator Warren Boosts Campaign Momentum

High-profile Democratic support has intensified in the final days of the campaign, with Senator Elizabeth Warren actively mobilizing voters for El-Sayed. Warren addressed a crowd in Royal Oak, Michigan, voicing her strong support for El-Sayed following the political upheaval surrounding former Congresswoman Haley Stevens. The former Senator used her platform to energize the local Democratic base, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming election for the party.

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The rally in Royal Oak served as one of two major final events before Election Day, featuring a buzzing atmosphere unique to the end of a tight political race. El-Sayed's campaign continues to secure star power, with rapper and actor Common scheduled to appear at his final event to cap off the months-long sprint to the finish line.

Stevens Endorsement Triggers Political Fallout

The campaign has been marked by significant controversy stemming from Haley Stevens, who abruptly endorsed Republican Mike Rogers after previously being backed by Democrats. Stevens declared during a tense appearance on CNN with Anderson Cooper that she is an independent woman with her mind made up, despite her previous alignment with the Democratic party. This sudden pivot triggered an immediate mutiny within her own campaign, with the majority of her Capitol Hill team resigning in protest after witnessing the announcement on social media.

Political repercussions have been swift, with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer condemning the endorsement as a despicable betrayal. Michigan Democratic Party chairman Curtis Hertel accused Stevens of abandoning her stated beliefs and declared that she no longer has a place in the party. The fallout from Stevens' decision has dominated local political discourse, raising questions about its long-term impact on voter behavior.

El-Sayed Dismisses Internal Party Drama

Despite the surrounding political storm, Abdul El-Sayed has publicly dismissed the controversy involving Haley Stevens as irrelevant to his campaign efforts. When questioned by reporters about the former Congresswoman's actions, El-Sayed stated that he does not think about Stevens and that the internal party drama does not matter. He has chosen to focus his energy on campaigning with fellow Democrats and addressing the issues that resonate with Michigan voters.

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El-Sayed's stance contrasts with his previous scrutiny regarding his associations, including a past campaign appearance with Hasan Piker, which had raised concerns within Michigan's Jewish community. Nevertheless, the candidate remains focused on the race ahead, brushing aside distractions to concentrate on securing the votes needed to unseat Mike Rogers in the upcoming election.

Senate Control Depends on Michigan Outcome

The stakes for the Michigan Senate race extend far beyond the state itself, with potential implications for the control of the US Senate. Republicans currently hold fifty-three seats, meaning Democrats must pick up at least four seats to regain majority control in the next Congress. A victory for El-Sayed would provide a crucial boost to the Democratic effort to flip the upper chamber, while a win for Rogers would solidify the Republican advantage.

As Election Day approaches, the combination of polling leads, high-profile endorsements, and significant voter enthusiasm suggests a highly contested race. The final days will be critical in determining whether El-Sayed can convert his current momentum into a historic electoral victory that reshapes the political landscape of Michigan and Washington.