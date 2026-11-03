Abdul El-Sayed Surges With Record Fundraising and Liberal Endorsements

Former Michigan health official Abdul El-Sayed raised $2.4 million and secured celebrity support after Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers.

MiCHEGAN SENATE CONTENDER Abdul El-Sayed has reported a massive financial surge and secured high-profile backing from prominent liberal figures as the midterm election cycle reaches its critical final phase. The former Michigan state epidemiologist and left-wing candidate claimed his campaign raised $2.4 million in a single day, marking the largest fundraising haul since his August primary victory. This financial boom arrived immediately after former Representative Haley Stevens announced her endorsement of Republican candidate Mike Rogers, a move that triggered a significant reaction within the Democratic Party.

Record Financial Haul and Grassroots Support

The Abdul for Senate campaign announced that the $2.4 million raised on Sunday represented their biggest fundraising day by far, driven by a massive influx of small-dollar contributions from across the state. More than 65,000 individual donors contributed to the effort, with the average gift coming in at approximately $36. Campaign spokesperson Cole Wozniak described this surge as a direct testament to the enthusiasm El-Sayed has generated among Michiganders, framing the financial success as a rejection of political stagnation that has allegedly held the state back for too long.

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This unprecedented financial performance occurred on the same day Stevens attended a church event with Rogers in Detroit and publicly threw her support behind the Republican incumbent. The timing suggests that the political upheaval within the Democratic caucus has mobilized grassroots supporters who might otherwise have remained on the sidelines. The campaign highlighted that this level of engagement indicates a strong desire among voters to challenge the current political status quo in Michigan.

Celebrity Backing and Democratic Reactions

Following the defection of Stevens, several high-profile Democrats and celebrities quickly moved to endorse El-Sayed, signaling a unified front within the party base despite the public fallout. Rock legend Bruce Springsteen took to social media to declare his full support, describing the former public health official as a fighter for the American Constitution and democracy. Springsteen explicitly criticized the current leadership in the White House, characterizing it as corrupt and lawless, and stated that he is in El-Sayed's corner 100 percent.

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Actress and activist Jane Fonda also announced her endorsement on behalf of her Jane Fonda Climate PAC, using the platform to criticize the recent political maneuvering by Stevens. Fonda emphasized the importance of taking back the Senate and eliminating the influence of money in politics. Former First Lady and Senator Hillary Clinton joined the chorus of support in multiple interviews on Monday, expressing confusion over Stevens' decision to switch sides. Clinton suggested that the controversy might inadvertently help El-Sayed by energizing his base, drawing parallels to her own difficult primary experiences in 2008 and 2016.

The Haley Stevens Controversy Unfolds

The political drama intensified after Stevens reversed her position, having previously assured fellow Michigan Democrat Debbie Dingell that she would not endorse Rogers. On Sunday morning, Stevens appeared alongside Rogers at Detroit's Perfecting Church, abandoning plans to campaign with El-Sayed as previously scheduled. When pressed by CNN host Anderson Cooper about the sudden change, Stevens claimed she woke up clear-eyed and focused on what was in her heart, a statement that led to a tense exchange where she accused the host of being upset rather than answering substantive questions.

Stevens defended her U-turn in a lengthy post on the social media platform X, accusing fellow Democrats of intolerance and criticizing El-Sayed. She furiously denied claims that her fiancé had influenced her decision, framing her actions as a necessary step to combat what she perceives as a danger to the future. The sudden endorsement shift sparked fury across the Democratic Party, with senior lawmakers condemning the move and causing several of Stevens' staff members to resign. President Donald Trump was reported to be celebrating the decision, viewing the internal Democratic conflict as a significant advantage for Republican efforts in the midterm elections.

Next Steps and Election Impact

As the race continues to develop, the El-Sayed campaign is leveraging this wave of endorsements and financial resources to build momentum in the final stretch. The clear-eyed strategy appears to be one of consolidating the liberal base and maximizing turnout through high-energy fundraising and celebrity engagement. With the election drawing to a close, the focus remains on converting this surge in enthusiasm into actual votes on the ballot.

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The situation highlights the deep fractures within the Democratic Party in Michigan, with Stevens' actions creating a rift that some party leaders believe will ultimately prove detrimental to her own political future. Clinton's assessment that the backlash could help El-Sayed suggests that the party establishment is now fully rallying behind the former health official. The coming days will determine whether this consolidation of liberal support can overcome the initial shock of the endorsement shift and secure a victory for El-Sayed in the general election.