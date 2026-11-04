Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Race Defeating Mike Rogers

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed secures a historic victory in the Michigan Senate race, becoming the state's first Muslim US Senator after defeating Republican Mike Rogers.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed has declared victory in the United States Senate race in Michigan, defeating Republican nominee Mike Rogers in a contest marked by intense polarization and late-stage political betrayals. The 41-year-old progressive Democrat, who is a physician but does not currently practice medicine, stands on the verge of making history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate from Michigan. His declaration came shortly after 1:30 am Eastern time on Wednesday, following a chaotic night that saw the race remain too close to call until the final hours of vote counting.

El-Sayed Secures Victory With Narrow Lead

With 78 percent of the ballots counted, Dr. El-Sayed held a six-point lead over his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers. The margin proved sufficient to secure the seat, preserving a decades-long Democratic hold on the position. Republicans have not won a Michigan Senate race since 1994, have not won this specific seat since 1972, and have not won a non-presidential statewide election in the state since 2014. The result marks a significant retention of power for the Democratic Party in a state that has seen increasing political competitiveness in recent cycles.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed Leads Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Stevens Endorsement Triggers Fundraising Surge

The final days of the campaign were dominated by a dramatic reversal from former Democratic primary rival Haley Stevens, who stunned the party by endorsing Mike Rogers on the eve of the election. Stevens launched a barrage of attacks against Dr. El-Sayed, appearing alongside Rogers at a church event to cement the cross-party endorsement. This defection initially rattled Democratic nerves but ultimately galvanized El-Sayed's base and attracted major financial support. His campaign raised $2.4 million on Sunday alone, marking its largest single-day haul in the election cycle. Party heavyweights rallied behind the nominee, leveraging the controversy to boost turnout and donations in the final stretch of the race.

Trump Campaigns For Rogers With Harsh Rhetoric

Republican nominee Mike Rogers received substantial backing from President Donald Trump, who personally traveled to Michigan to headline a rally with Rogers in Port Huron. During the event, Trump directed vicious and personal attacks at Dr. El-Sayed and his supporters. Trump claimed that if El-Sayed won, he would invite hordes of violent individuals to the shores, creating a nightmare that would prevent citizens from having a peaceful Christmas. The former president also attacked Jewish voters who supported El-Sayed, stating they should be ashamed of their choices. He further suggested that El-Sayed should be screened and unable to get a seat on an airplane, arguing he should not have a seat in the United States Senate.

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Policy Focus Amid Religious And Political Attacks

Despite the heated rhetoric, Dr. El-Sayed remained disciplined in his messaging, focusing heavily on the cost-of-living crisis and opposition to international conflicts. He stated that voters had Donald Trump's war in Iran on the ballot and emphasized that gas prices were a central issue. Gas is currently at about $4.83 a gallon in Michigan, according to AAA, a statistic El-Sayed used to criticize Republican economic policies. In Grand Rapids, he argued that the Republican strategy was to point at his name and faith as a distraction. He told voters that his name and faith were not the reason they could not afford their gas, shifting the focus back to economic struggles. Rogers and conservative surrogates had questioned El-Sayed's loyalties, alleging connections to groups like the Muslim Brotherhood. El-Sayed strongly rejected these claims, characterizing them as Islamophobic attacks designed to distract from substantive policy issues.

Historic Win Preserves Democratic Seat

Dr. El-Sayed's victory was celebrated with former President Barack Obama, who supported his campaign. The win ensures that Michigan continues its trend of supporting Democratic candidates for the US Senate. Heading into Election Day, public polling aggregators had shown an exceptionally tight race, with El-Sayed holding a narrow lead over Rogers. The final results confirm that despite the eleventh-hour defection by Haley Stevens and the intense personal attacks from the Republican side, El-Sayed was able to maintain enough support to secure the seat. His election represents a significant moment for diversity in American politics and solidifies his position as a major figure in the Michigan Democratic Party.