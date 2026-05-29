Abdul Khan Steps Out of Amir Khan's Shadow at Wembley Arena

Undefeated boxer Abdul Khan, cousin of former world champion Amir Khan, aims to forge his own legacy on a historic all-South Asian card in London.

Abdul Khan was in nappies when his cousin Amir won the nation's hearts and a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. By the time world champion Amir produced a career-defining performance against Marcos Maidana in 2010, Abdul was a seven-year-old watching wide-eyed in Bolton.

Now at 23, Abdul is undefeated in 14 professional fights and preparing for a career-defining moment of his own. This Saturday at Wembley Arena, he headlines a card stacked with British South Asian talent, including prospects Mohammad Bilal Ali, Vijayraj Karia and Saqib Mehmood. For Abdul, it represents a chance to step out of the considerable shadow cast by his famous cousin.

Amir Khan's rise to prominence after winning silver in Athens aged 17 and later capturing world titles at light-welterweight inspired a generation of South Asian kids in the UK. Among them was Abdul, who admits his surname helped open doors. He even fought on the undercard of Amir's final professional bout against Kell Brook. But Abdul is determined to be known for his own achievements.

'Being known as his cousin was always going to be like that because of what Amir achieved,' he says. 'I'm grateful for everything he has done to open the doors - but it is all right getting through the doors, it is how good you are to stay in those rooms. It's been my own hard work and dedication which has kept those doors open. This only gives me more of a push to just get out of the shadow.

I think we're all our own people and I'd love to shrug off that tag of Amir's cousin. My team have always said to build me in the right way and to explode when the time comes - now it's my time.

' While his sporting lineage might suggest an easy path, Abdul's reality was far from privileged. When he was 10 years old, his parents separated. Growing up with his mother and two sisters, he carried a heavy responsibility at a young age.

'It was hard because my father was never in my life, never gave me a penny or anything. Boxing gave me that escape from the world where I came and everything outside of the gym meant nothing,' he says.

'This is why I stuck at it. It gave me purpose, motivation, and more than anything, it gave me a home.

' Abdul won the national youth ABA title as an amateur before the Covid lockdown prompted him to turn professional early and 'learn on the job. ' Though they didn't connect properly until Abdul was 13, Amir has been a consistent source of guidance since. 'He was always a phone call away,' Abdul recalls. 'Whatever advice I needed, he was always there.

He always said to have the right people around you who really care for you, work hard every single day and commit 100%.

' Trained by Alex Matvienko at Elite Boxing Gym in Bolton, Abdul also had the chance to spar with future all-time great Terence Crawford through Amir's connection. 'It was priceless,' he says. 'Sharing the ring with a pound-for-pound great. I felt all star-struck in there and surreal.

He was probably only going for it at 20%, but I picked little things from him - distance, speed, reading the game.

' Abdul believes he can move towards a world title within the next two to three years. He also harbours a long-term dream of fighting in Pakistan, where he regularly visits family in a village near Rawalpindi.

'I love Pakistan, I love the culture,' he says. 'There's a lot of talent out there, they should invest a bit more into boxing like they have done with cricket. ' For now, though, the focus is Wembley Arena and a night that brings together a wave of British South Asian talent on one card. The event is headlined by unbeaten light-welterweight Adam Azim, with Abdul fighting on the undercard.

The card features five South Asian fighters, a landmark for British boxing. Abdul says: 'I want all kids - not just South Asians - who have come from broken families to look at someone like me, knowing that you can have a goal, stick at it and you will get the fruits of your labour. With the right people around you, anything is possible.

' The action starts at 18:30 BST on BBC iPlayer with undercard bouts including Saqib Mehmood v Simas Volosinas and Francesca Hennessy v Aurora de Persio, before the main card at 20:30. For Abdul Khan, this is more than a fight; it is the beginning of his own legacy





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