Abhay Devdas Nayak faces multiple terrorism charges for plotting attacks on Donald Trump supporters in Scotland, Tesla showrooms, and churches, following a violent flight incident.

Abhay Devdas Nayak, a 42-year-old man from Luton, Bedfordshire, has been formally charged with multiple terrorism offenses involving plots against Donald Trump, Tesla showrooms, and Christian worshippers. The charges stem from a turbulent flight from Luton to Glasgow Airport last July, where Nayak allegedly threatened to bomb the aircraft and assaulted cabin crew.

Terror Plots Against Donald Trump Supporters in Scotland

Abhay Devdas Nayak is accused of traveling to Scotland during Donald Trump's visit last summer with the specific intent to purchase a knife and commit an act of terrorism against supporters of the US President. The indictment details that Nayak targeted an unnamed golf course in Scotland owned by Donald Trump, who was in the country for four days between July 25 and July 29.

Also read Donald Trump Has Handed Vladimir Putin 'A Propaganda Gift', Says BBC Expert

Prosecutors allege that Nayak traveled from his home in Luton to Scotland knowing the former President would be present. Upon arrival, he was supposed to buy a knife to use against the attendees at the golf course. The charges cover a vast timeline, with one count spanning 19 years from April 2006 to July 2025, involving locations in India, Luton, London, and Glasgow Airport.

Conspiracy With Glasgow Airport Attack Survivor

Abhay Devdas Nayak is further charged with conspiring with Kafeel Ahmed, the sole survivor of the 2007 Glasgow Airport attack. Nayak allegedly discussed and planned to carry out terror attacks in the UK with Ahmed, who died in hospital in 2007 after suffering burns covering 90 per cent of his body.

Advertisement

The indictment states that Nayak engaged in conduct with the intention of committing acts of terrorism during this period. This single charge includes eight distinct accusations spanning nearly two decades. It lists various locations including places in India, Luton, London, Luton Airport, and Glasgow Airport where these alleged plans were formulated.

Targets Include Tesla Showrooms and Christian Congregations

Abhay Devdas Nayak is accused of planning attacks on Tesla showrooms in London due to his belief that Elon Musk supports Donald Trump and is a Nazi. He allegedly visited these premises to take photos and monitor activities, aiming to commit an act of terror against the billionaire's properties.

Additionally, Nayak faces charges for attending Christian churches and events to gather information on worshippers. He is said to have joined a congregation and undergone baptism to better monitor activities and plan an attack on believers in the UK. He also researched the internet for ways to create explosives and purchase gun ammunition.

Violent Flight Incident Leads to Arrest and Additional Charges

The case came to light after a disturbance on a flight from Luton to Glasgow Airport on July 27, 2025. Nayak allegedly assaulted a male cabin crew member by hurling coffee over him, pushing him, and attempting to punch him.

Advertisement

He is charged with threatening to kill the President of the United States and bomb the aircraft, causing the pilot to issue a mayday call. Passengers had to restrain Nayak during the incident. He was subsequently arrested and charged with assault, breach of the peace, and three counts of terrorism.

Alleged Intent to Join ISIS and Seek Asylum

Beyond the domestic plots, Nayak is accused of making travel arrangements between May and June last year to go from Luton to Turkey and then to Syria. He intended to engage with the Islamic State terror group during this trip.

The indictment further claims that Nayak traveled to the UK on a specific date last year to seek asylum. Prior to this, in 2017, he reportedly traveled from his home in India to London for surveillance or to carry out terrorism. He now faces multiple counts including conduct in preparation of committing acts of terrorism.