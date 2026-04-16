Absolut Launches TABASCO®-Infused Vodka, Catering to Growing Demand for Spicy Drinks

Absolut has introduced a new TABASCO®-infused vodka, responding to the rising popularity of spicy beverages. The spirit is praised for its ability to enhance cocktails like Bloody Marys and Spicy Vodkaritas, with consumers highlighting its perfect balance of heat and flavour. The brand notes that a significant portion of younger consumers prefer intense spicy flavours, aligning with customer reviews. Available at a reduced price, the vodka offers a unique flavour profile derived from a blend of Swedish vodka and TABASCO® sauce's signature fermented red pepper mash. While most reviewers are highly satisfied, Absolut warns that the drink possesses a significant kick, potentially proving too intense for those sensitive to spice.

As spring's warmer weather encourages outdoor gatherings, selecting the perfect beverage for barbecues and garden parties presents a delightful challenge. Drinks offering a spicy kick have seen a remarkable surge in popularity, with creations like Picantes and Spicy Margaritas captivating consumers and dominating social media conversations. In response to this trend, Absolut, a renowned vodka producer, has unveiled its new TABASCO ®-infused vodka.

This innovative spirit is already being celebrated by enthusiasts as their ultimate secret ingredient for crafting exceptional spicy Bloody Marys. Available for a reduced price of £19 on Amazon, down from its original £23.50, the product is marketed as delivering an ideal equilibrium of heat and flavour. For those seeking inspiration on how to enjoy this unique vodka, it has quickly become a favourite for homemade Bloody Marys served during weekend brunches. It also lends itself beautifully to a Spicy Vodkarita, a perfect choice for margarita aficionados. For individuals who prefer simpler concoctions, a Spicy Lemonade is a straightforward option. An Ocado recipe suggests combining a measure of the spirited vodka with a fizzy lemonade and a twist of lemon, with an optional chilli garnish for those desiring an extra layer of heat. The distinct character of Absolut TABASCO® is achieved by expertly blending premium Swedish vodka with the fermented red pepper mash flavour profile synonymous with TABASCO® brand's iconic sauce. The resulting spirit artfully captures the essence of the celebrated hot sauce in a drinkable format. For those exploring flavoured vodkas, Smirnoff's Cherry Drop Vodka offers a fruity alternative, priced at £16.25 for a 70cl bottle on Amazon, also on offer from its previous £19.25 price. Additionally, Au Vodka's Juicy Peach variant, retailing at £34.99 for a 70cl bottle, presents itself as an ideal companion for summer refreshment. Absolut's decision to introduce this product aligns with findings from the Technomic Flavor Trends Report 2020, which highlighted that nearly 59% of individuals aged 18 to 34 prefer intensely spicy flavours. Numerous customer reviews for Absolut TABASCO® on Amazon echo this sentiment, demonstrating considerable enthusiasm. One reviewer enthusiastically shared their secret for the perfect spicy Bloody Mary: 'Spicy Bloody Mary secret. Stick 50ml over ice with Pickle House spiced tomato juice for the PERFECT spicy Bloody Mary. Be fancy with a cornichon garnish if ya want, I prefer a simple lemon slice, but that's just me. Banging.' Another patron expressed their delight, stating: 'Superb for Bloody Marys. Bought this for Bloody Marys and perfect rate of hotness! I grew up with Cajun and various hot ethnic foods, and this is the perfect heat for the kick that Bloody Mary needs. Typical Absolut vodka smoothness with the expertly blended best of Tabasco. Make your best brunch Bloody Mary at home. Highly recommended and Bloody Marys are one of my fave drinks. There's no other vodka for them now that I've tried this!' It is crucial to acknowledge that individual palates vary significantly when it comes to flavour preferences, particularly with spicy elements. Absolut itself issues a caution, noting that 'even spice lovers will find this too hot to handle,' suggesting that individuals with a lower tolerance for heat might find this beverage intensely fiery. One consumer found the aroma of TABASCO® to be 'very overpowering' and indicated a preference for standard Absolut vodka. However, a contrasting opinion highlighted the drink's potency: 'Good chilli kick. It's got a bigger chilli kick than expected but makes the most amazing Bloody Mary.' Absolut TABASCO® is readily accessible for purchase from retailers including Ocado, Amazon, and Morrisons. As with all alcoholic beverages, it is intended for individuals aged 18 and over, and responsible consumption is strongly advised





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