AC Milan overhaul: Allegri and entire sporting hierarchy dismissed after missing Champions League

AC Milan have sacked coach Massimiliano Allegri and removed CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare and technical director Geoffrey Moncada following a 2‑1 loss to Cagliari that left the club in fifth place and out of the Champions League. The RedBird Capital ownership announced a complete restructuring aimed at resetting the club's culture and returning to Europe’s top competition.

AC Milan have taken a dramatic step by terminating the contract of head coach Massimiliano Allegri after a disastrous end to their Serie A season.

The decision was announced on Monday, following the club's confirmation that it would miss out on a Champions League berth on the final matchday. Allegri, who had been expected to succeed Antonio Conte at Napoli, saw his tenure in Milan come to a swift and ignominious close.

The dismissal was part of a broader purge orchestrated by the RedBird Capital ownership group, which also saw the removal of chief executive officer Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare and technical director Geoffrey Moncada. The four senior figures were relieved of their duties in a single announcement that signaled a complete restructuring of the club's hierarchy.

The chain of events that led to the sackings began with Milan's 2-1 loss to Cagliari on the final day of the league, a result that relegated the Rossoneri to fifth place and consigned them to the Europa League for the upcoming season. The drop represented a sharp reversal for a side that had enjoyed four consecutive campaigns in the Champions League and had spent most of the current season perched in the top two positions.

The club's statement highlighted the contrast between the promise shown for the majority of the campaign and the disappointing finish, describing the late‑season collapse as an "unequivocal failure" and stating that ownership's mandate was to return to the Champions League and build a sustainable foundation for regular title challenges. The language used by the club reflected the frustration of a board that felt the team had squandered a realistic chance to compete for the Scudetto.

Allegri's second spell at San Siro was intended to resurrect the glory days he helped create during his first spell between 2010 and 2014, a period when he secured a league title for the club. The 58‑year‑old Livorno native, however, was unable to replicate that success, seeing his return cut short after just one season.

The final blow came as Como, benefiting from a 4-1 victory over Cremonese, leaptfrog Milan into the top four, leaving the Rossoneri outside the continent's premier competition for the second year in a row. Allegri's record, which includes five league titles and five domestic cups from his time at Juventus, now bears a rare blemish from his brief tenure in Milan. With the entire sporting department now vacant, AC Milan face a summer of profound transition.

RedBird Capital appears determined to execute a cultural reset, aiming to align the club's lofty ambitions with on‑field performance. The ownership has pledged to announce new appointments as soon as they are finalized, with the goal of having a complete structure ready for the start of the next season.

The overhaul signals a clean‑slate approach that could reshape Milan's identity and strategy as the team prepares to compete in the Europa League while seeking a swift return to the Champions League spotlight





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