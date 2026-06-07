Accrington Food & Drink Festival Attracts Over 10,000 Visitors Amid Culinary Delights and D‑Day Tribute

The annual Accrington Food & Drink Festival drew more than ten thousand people, featuring local and international cuisine, live cooking demos, a new Chilli Challenge, and a commemorative D‑Day ceremony, while local leaders praised its community impact.

More than ten thousand residents and visitors converged on the streets of Accrington on Saturday, June 6, for the town's much‑anticipated annual Food & Drink Festival.

The event drew crowds from across Lancashire and beyond, turning the town centre into a bustling marketplace of flavours, music and family‑friendly activities. Vendors set up stalls that stretched along the main thoroughfares, offering everything from beloved local delicacies to exotic international dishes. The festival's heart was the newly introduced Taste of Hyndburn Tent, a curated showcase highlighting the region's leading food and drink producers.

Attendees sampled handcrafted spirits from the Series of Silence gin bar, sampled artisanal cheeses, hand‑made pastries and a variety of locally brewed ales, all under one colourful canopy. Adding an extra layer of global cuisine, Broadway's popular continental market returned for another year, inviting festival‑goers to explore plates inspired by Mediterranean, Asian and African kitchens, reinforcing the event's reputation as a culinary crossroads. Live entertainment played a pivotal role in sustaining the lively atmosphere throughout the day.

Renowned chef Sean Noonan, head of Dunkenhalgh, demonstrated advanced cooking techniques in a series of interactive demos that attracted sizable crowds eager to learn professional tips. TV personality known as Punk Chef made a surprise appearance, adding a dash of celebrity flair and encouraging audience participation in spontaneous cooking challenges. Musical performances ranged from contemporary local bands to a nostalgic 1940s‑themed stage, where swing dancers and vintage musicians evoked a sense of wartime nostalgia.

Families enjoyed a free apple giveaway on Accrington Market, a dedicated children's zone with games and crafts, and a rotating fun‑fair ride lineup. A brand‑new feature for 2026, the Chilli Challenge, tested the mettle of daring participants as they tackled a series of progressively hotter sauces, drawing cheers and gasps from onlookers.

In addition to its culinary and entertainment offerings, the festival incorporated a poignant tribute to the 82nd anniversary of D‑Day. A ceremonial parade wound its way through the town, followed by a solemn service and a series of military displays that included historic vehicle exhibitions and reenactments of key moments from the Normandy landings. The commemorative programme attracted veterans, history enthusiasts and school groups, providing an educational dimension to the celebration. Local officials praised the event's success.

Councillor Munsif Dad, leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, highlighted the vibrant turnout and the boost to the town's economy, noting that the festival demonstrated Accrington's capacity to host large‑scale community gatherings. Murray Dawson, chair of #AmazingAccrington and managing director of Scott Dawson Advertising, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the Taste of Hyndburn Tent as a powerful platform for regional producers and thanking attendees for their support.

The day concluded with a spectacular fireworks display that illuminated the night sky, leaving a lasting impression of community spirit and culinary pride in the hearts of all who attended





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Accrington Food & Drink Festival Taste Of Hyndburn Tent D‑Day Anniversary Chilli Challenge Lancashire Events

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