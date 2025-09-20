Accrington Stanley Celebrates Big Shirt Giveaway Milestone and Launches Christmas Card Competition

Accrington Stanley is gearing up for its ninth annual Big Shirt Giveaway, providing shirts to over 10,000 Year 3 students. This year also sees the launch of a Christmas card competition for local schoolchildren. Additionally, LancsLive introduces a new WhatsApp community for news updates.

Accrington Stanley 's Big Shirt Giveaway is set to celebrate a significant milestone this year, marking the distribution of over 10,000 shirts to Year 3 students in Hyndburn since its inception. The ninth annual event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 23rd, at the Wham Stadium, where pupils from 41 primary schools will each receive their own Accrington Stanley shirt.

This initiative, which has become a cornerstone of the club's community engagement, aims to foster a sense of belonging and pride among young fans, connecting them with the team from an early age. The event goes beyond just the shirt distribution; each child will also receive a free goodie bag, have their photo taken in the Eric Whalley Family Stand, and have the opportunity to meet the first-team squad, who will personally hand out the shirts. This personal interaction underscores the club's commitment to creating a positive and memorable experience for the children, further solidifying their connection to Accrington Stanley. The success of the Big Shirt Giveaway is made possible through the generous support of numerous partners, including Scott Dawson Advertising, What More UK, Telana, Accrington Stanley Community Trust, Hyndburn Borough Council, North Lancs Training Group, James Hall, Haworths Financial Services, Lancashire County Council, and the Duchy of Lancaster. Their contributions are vital in ensuring the continued success and reach of this impactful community project, demonstrating a collective commitment to supporting local youth and fostering a vibrant community spirit.\Adding to the excitement, the club has launched a new Christmas card competition for this year. Children are invited to express what Accrington Stanley means to them through their artwork. Each participating school will select a winner, and the club will then receive 41 entries. Four final designs will be chosen to become Accrington Stanley's official Christmas Cards for 2025, which will be available for purchase in the club shop. Complimentary sets of the cards will also be given to the winning schools, providing a lasting recognition of the children's creative contributions. This competition not only provides a platform for young fans to showcase their artistic talents but also reinforces the club's connection with the local schools and community. The initiative encourages creativity and allows the club to further integrate itself within the educational landscape. Accrington Stanley CEO Warren Eastham expressed his enthusiasm, stating: The Big Shirt Giveaway is one of the very best initiatives we’ve ever been involved in. To think that more than 10,000 children have proudly worn an Accrington Stanley shirt is incredibly special. Even better, we’re now seeing some of those children in their teenage years coming back as regular supporters. That’s the lasting impact of this project. We’d like to thank all our partners and every school involved – without them, this wouldn’t be possible. Robert Houseman, Accrington Stanley’s equality, diversity and inclusion officer, added: The Christmas card competition is an exciting addition to what is already a wonderful community initiative. It’s another way to engage with schools and give children a chance to showcase their creativity. I can’t wait to see the winning designs brought to life as the club’s official cards.\In a separate announcement, LancsLive has introduced a new WhatsApp community to deliver the latest news directly to its readers phones. The community will share breaking news, opinions, and top stories from across Lancashire, ensuring that users stay informed about local events and developments. To join the community, users must have WhatsApp downloaded and simply click on the provided link and select Join Community. The community is designed to protect user privacy, with personal information remaining hidden. The LancsLive team will provide daily updates without overwhelming the feed. Users can leave the community at any time. Members of the community can also receive special offers, promotions, and adverts from LancsLive and its partners. LancsLive states that it is providing users with a convenient way to stay informed about breaking news and important local stories, offering a direct channel for staying up-to-date on all things Lancashire. They are also offering a daily newsletter for subscribers, where they get the biggest stories directly in their inbox. For those interested in staying informed about the news, they have also provided a privacy notice for their community





