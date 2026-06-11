Accused father denies killing teenage girlfriend with his recovery truck

A divorced father, Mohammed Azim, is on trial accused of killing his teenage girlfriend, Lily Whitehouse, with his recovery truck. The couple met in a high street when Lily was just 16, and they began a relationship. However, they had frequent fights, and Azim would sometimes block her on social media. Lily fell pregnant with another man before resuming her relationship with Azim, but the two had a disagreement on Bonfire Night last year, leading to Azim allegedly killing her with his truck.

A DIVORCED father accused of killing his teenage girlfriend with his recovery truck made her hide her baby bump when visiting him at home, a court heard.

Mohammed Azim, 41, met Lily Whitehouse in a high street when she was just 16 before exchanging numbers and beginning a relationship, jurors were told. She later fell pregnant with another man before resuming her relationship with Azim but the two fought and he would grab her arms and take her phone when they rowed, it is alleged.

Azim is accused of killing Miss Whitehouse, 19, crushing her against a lamppost with his recovery truck after another row on Bonfire Night last year. Giving evidence at court on Thursday, Miss Whitehouse's aunt Melissa Wheeler said Azim was 'not happy' when she told him she was pregnant with someone else's baby. She told how she gave birth prematurely in September 2025 after falling and cutting her hand following an argument with Azim, when he 'sped off in his car'.

Ms Wheeler said her niece was 'besotted' with Azim but he would sometimes 'block' her on social media. Lily Whitehouse's family described her as 'their beautiful girl, who could light up the world' after her death aged 19 in November last year.

Miss Whitehouse's boyfriend Mohammed Azim, 41, is on trial accused of her murder Police released a CCTV image showing a white van driving along the road where Lily was hit Asked about her pregnancy Ms Wheeler told jurors: 'She said that he wasn't happy that she was pregnant and she used to have to hide her bump a lot when she used to visit.

'Just long clothing, long tops - that was when she went to visit him... when she stayed at his property she would have to hide the bump. ' Asked about giving birth 10 weeks early Ms Wheeler said: 'She said she had an argument with him, I am not sure what it was about and he sped off in the car and she fell over and cut her hand.

' Prosecutor Robert Price asked: 'And did she say that had caused her to go into labour? ' Ms Wheeler replied: 'The next day she had pains in her tummy and she didn't want to tell him because he was asleep and I said you need to go to hospital as you might be in early labour. ' Ms Whitehouse gave birth to her daughter prematurely the next day, in September 2025.

She would visit her daughter every day at the neo natal unit at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley and had been there before meeting up with Azim on the night she died. Wolverhampton Crown Court heard he was meant to be taking her home to her flat but drove past her road parking up nearby before Miss Whitehouse got out of the vehicle.

He was then caught in CCTV 'nudging' her along the road with his truck, driving at a low speed as she runs along in front. As the truck goes out of view, a 'large bang' is heard on the CCTV which the prosecution say was the truck striking a lamppost and crushing Miss Whitehouse She suffered injuries predominantly to her right side while in an upright position, including a broken upper arm, fractured ribs, a laceration to her liver and traumatic injuries to her chest, which caused 'severe bleeding'.

After Ms Whitehouse was injured, Azim picked her up and put her in his truck while dialling 999 and claiming he had seen her being hit by a vehicle that did not stop at the scene. Emergency services tried to save her but she died on the pavement. Azim denies murder. Asked about their arguments Ms Wheeler said: 'They used to fight a lot.

'He would take her phone off her and grab her arms. 'He would message other girls on his phone and that was what caused the arguments. ' Under cross examination Ms Wheeler said Ms Whitehouse was 'besotted' with and 'reliant' on Azim, who had tried to end the relationship but Ms Whitehouse wanted it to continue. Jurors were told Ms Whitehouse had a 'pretty awful childhood'.

Her mother left when she was three and she was brought up by her father Jamie. She left home in 2023 when she was 16, moving in to supported accommodation. She was closest to her maternal grandmother who passed away in 2023 leaving her 'very isolated with few friends she could rely on'.

Her father's former partner, Libby Higgs, told the court that Miss Whitehouse knew it was 'not a healthy relationship' and had planned to leave him when her baby was discharged from hospital. She said Miss Whitehouse had left tearful voice notes following rows with Azim and sent her pictures of bruises she said he had inflicted on her arms. Ms Higgs said: 'She just told me that he used to say vile things to her.

He used to punch her and do things to her like that to the point it was marking her arms.

' She said on another occasion he had called Ms Whitehouse a 'dumb silly b****' because she was having difficulties breast feeding her baby. 'He said she was not good at being a mum because she can't even feed her baby properly,' she told the cour





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Divorced Father Teenage Girlfriend Recovery Truck Killing Frequent Fights Blocked On Social Media Disagreement Killing With His Truck

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