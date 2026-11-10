Acer Predator Atlas 8 Review: Intel G3 Extreme Handheld at a Lower Price

The Acer Predator Atlas 8 pairs Intel's G3 Extreme chip with a lower price, trading some memory and storage for strong gaming performance and a weak D-Pad.

The Acer Predator Atlas 8 is a handheld gaming device built around Intel's G3 Extreme chip, and it is currently offered at one of the lowest prices on the market for a device with this processor. The reviewer describes the Atlas 8 as the cheapest way to get Intel's G3 Extreme, a position that benefits Acer while also highlighting how expensive handheld hardware has become during the ongoing memory crisis. The device is sold with a range of bonus extras when bought at launch pricing.

The reviewer's central verdict is that the Atlas 8 offers perhaps the best price-to-performance ratio for handhelds priced above $1,000. The review notes that buyers who need top-of-the-line specifications will find a solid device here, while buyers who do not need that level of power face a crowded field of very solid but very expensive handhelds.

Also read ‘Predator’ Russell Brand jailed for 10 and a half years for rape and sexual assault

Acer Predator Atlas 8 Specs and Storage Trade-Offs

The Acer Predator Atlas 8 uses Intel's G3 Extreme chip as its headline feature, and the reviewer considers the chip impressive. To bring the cost down, Acer accepts compromises in memory and storage capacity, at least in the American market where the device was assessed.

The memory capacity is around average, though lower than the high-end G3 Extreme offerings from MSI and OneXPlayer. Storage is below average for a high-end handheld when purchased in America. The device includes 512 GB of storage, which the reviewer says is not awful for a gaming-focused device, but the G3 Extreme is strong enough to handle beefy, big-budget games, so a storage limit that restricts how many games can be installed at once is a noticeable drawback.

Advertisement

The Atlas 8 also includes features beyond its chip. According to the review, its TMR sticks deliver more efficient battery usage along with snappy, responsive controls, and the device includes Hall effect triggers. The reviewer adds that the device weighs 860 grams, which is a bit on the heavy side. The weight is balanced well across the device, but it becomes noticeable after long gaming sessions.

Predator Atlas 8 Gaming Performance Results

The Acer Predator Atlas 8 delivers performance that the reviewer found to be generally between 30% and 50% better than the Z2 Extreme. In Metro Exodus, the reviewer observed that the Atlas 8 manages to double the frames per second compared with the Z2 Extreme.

The performance gain is especially noticeable in Black Myth: Wukong. The reviewer says that game is just below what would be considered playable on the Z2 Extreme and just about playable on the G3 Extreme. The reviewer concludes that the G3 Extreme is the best gaming handheld chip currently available, and that the Atlas 8's smaller memory capacity does not hold it back much in testing. In some places, the Atlas 8 even performs slightly better.

The review also compares the Atlas 8 against the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ CG3EM, which the reviewer lists among high-end G3 Extreme alternatives. The comparison is presented as part of the reviewer's broader assessment that memory differences have a limited effect on real gaming results on this hardware.

Advertisement

Controls, Buttons and Speakers on the Atlas 8

The D-Pad is the weakest part of the Acer Predator Atlas 8's controls, according to the reviewer. The D-Pad feels mushy, making it hard to tell when a button press registers and offering little distinction between directions, which makes corner inputs awkward. The reviewer recommends a different handheld for players who plan to play a heavy amount of fighting games or platformers, and says that in Animal Well, switching to the thumbstick was the better option.

The triggers and bumpers are described as solid, and the macro buttons on the back are satisfying to press. A toggle located just under the triggers lets users switch them between micro switches and full travel on the fly, which the reviewer calls an admirable level of customisation. Overall, the buttons are sturdy, placed well, and satisfyingly clacky without being too loud, although the sound from the triggers is too hollow for the reviewer's liking.

The speakers built into the Atlas 8 are located in the bottom left and bottom right of the device, near the screen. The reviewer reports that they can really thump, which makes the audio quite immersive during play.