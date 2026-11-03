ACT Supreme Court Rejects Convicted Child Rapist's Appeal Over Train Set Evidence

Justice David Mossop dismisses John Paul Garay's attempt to overturn a $704,836 damages award, ruling that disputes over a model train set timeline have negligible prospects of success.

The Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory has formally rejected the final legal challenge by John Paul Garay, a convicted child sex offender, to avoid paying over $700,000 in damages. Justice David Mossop ruled that Garay's extraordinary argument regarding the timeline of a model train set had virtually no prospect of overturning the civil award granted to his victim, Artem Kovalenko.

Court Rejects Model Train Set Timeline Argument

Garay, who was imprisoned in 2022, attempted to use the model train set as central proof that Kovalenko's testimony was fabricated. He argued that photographs, diary entries, business records, and film negatives demonstrated the train set was not constructed until 1989 or 1990, years after the alleged abuse occurred in the 1980s. Garay claimed that if Kovalenko saw him working on the set during the abuse incidents, the victim would have needed a time machine to have witnessed it.

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Justice Mossop dismissed this contention, stating that the applicant's prospects of success were negligible. The judge noted that even if Garay could definitively prove the train set was built later than Kovalenko remembered, it would not necessarily undermine the broader findings of sexual abuse. The court determined that the train set was merely a temporal marker within a much larger and more severe pattern of grooming and assault.

Judge Emphasizes Credibility of Abuse Victim

The ruling heavily emphasized the credibility assessments made by Justice Belinda Baker, who originally presided over the civil case. Justice Baker had accepted Kovalenko as a credible and reliable witness while rejecting Garay's evidence as unreliable. Justice Mossop endorsed these findings, noting that an erroneous statement about an event adjacent to two out of fifteen occasions of abuse over a nine-year period is insufficient to require a complete re-assessment of the respondent's credibility.

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Justice Mossop wrote that the train set was significant only as a detail of evidence regarding two particular incidents, but it was not central to the allegations themselves. The judge explained that overturning the trial judge's assessment would require a high bar for the applicant to clear on appeal, a threshold that Garay's arguments failed to meet. The court found that the broader pattern of abuse, spanning from 1979 to 1988, remained intact regardless of the accuracy of this single detail.

History of Criminal Conviction and Civil Damages

John Paul Garay was previously found guilty in 2021 of six counts of committing acts of indecency in the presence of a child and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10 and 16. He was sentenced to five years in jail with a three-year non-parole period. His criminal appeal was dismissed by a majority of the ACT Court of Appeal, and the High Court later refused special leave to appeal, finalizing his criminal liability.

In the subsequent civil proceedings, Justice Baker awarded Kovalenko $704,836 in damages. The award was based on findings that Garay's abuse caused lasting psychiatric injuries, including complex post-traumatic stress disorder. The abuse occurred in Sydney and Canberra, with the civil claim specifically relating to conduct in the Australian Capital Territory. Kovalenko alleged he was sexually, physically, and emotionally abused between the ages of six and 15 while Garay was an adult family friend.

Final Legal Ruling and Cost Orders

The latest application was viewed as a last-ditch effort to escape financial responsibility for the harm caused. Justice Mossop concluded that the argument based on the train set had negligible prospects of success and ordered that the application be thrown out. In addition to dismissing the appeal, the court ordered Garay to pay the associated legal costs. This ruling ensures that the substantial damages award remains enforceable against the convicted offender.