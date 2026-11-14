Active Bomb Found at BioUrja Renewables Plant in Peoria Forces Evacuation

Mayor Rita Ali confirms an active bomb threat at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, prompting a mandatory one-mile evacuation zone on Friday.

Peoria, Illinois, entered a state of emergency on Friday following the confirmation of an active explosive device at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol processing facility located in South Peoria. The discovery of the suspicious package triggered an immediate and urgent evacuation order for all residents within a one-mile radius of the plant. This development has halted normal commercial and residential activities in the region as emergency crews mobilize to secure the site.

Official Confirmation of Real Threat

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali addressed the public to confirm the severity of the situation, explicitly labeling the incident as a genuine and immediate danger to public safety. She stated clearly that authorities know the object is a real bomb, emphasizing that the threat level requires immediate compliance with evacuation directives. Mayor Ali urged every resident in the affected zone to treat the scenario as a critical emergency, stressing that staying in the area poses unacceptable risks.

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Congressman Eric Sorensen reinforced the gravity of the alert by warning citizens to prioritize their safety above all else. He communicated that emergency responders cannot guarantee the safety of the city of Peoria while the explosive remains unsecured. Congressman Sorensen also suggested that intelligence or initial findings indicate the possibility of more than one bomb being located at the facility, raising the stakes for the ongoing investigation.

Multi-Agency Response and Infrastructure Shutdown

The response to the BioUrja Renewables incident involves a comprehensive coalition of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. On the ground, the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria Fire Department are working alongside the Illinois State Police and the East Peoria Police Department to manage the perimeter. Their primary objective is to clear the area and isolate the hazardous zone to prevent civilian exposure to potential detonation.

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Federal resources have been deployed to support the local command structure, with the FBI, the US Coast Guard, and the US Department of Homeland Security arriving on site to assist. The presence of the US Coast Guard is particularly notable given the proximity to the Illinois River, which was subsequently shut down to marine traffic. Mayor Ali ordered the closure of all bridges over the river to ensure that no unauthorized individuals could access the restricted area or obstruct emergency operations.

Immediate Impact and Evacuation Protocols

The mandatory evacuation zone extends one mile from the ethanol plant, displacing residents and halting business operations in South Peoria. The city has instructed individuals within this boundary to leave the area immediately, adhering to the protocols set by the unified incident command. The shutdown of the Illinois River and its connecting bridges serves to cut off potential escape routes or entry points that could complicate the bomb squad's work.

This active threat has created significant disruption in Peoria, with authorities treating the event as a high-priority crisis. The coordinated effort by Mayor Rita Ali, Congressman Eric Sorensen, and the various law enforcement bodies demonstrates a unified approach to mitigating the risk. Residents are advised to remain at safe distances and follow official updates as the situation evolves from active threat assessment to potential disposal and investigation.