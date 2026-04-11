Danny Tommo to face trial in June 2027 over Dover migrant centre charges

Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, denies six charges including entering a restricted zone at Dover port and using racially abusive words. He will stand trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court from June 1 to June 3 next year.

Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, is set to face trial next year after he entered a restricted zone at Dover port to film and shout at arriving boats, a court heard.

The 37-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link from HMP Winchester on Wednesday. He denied six charges in total. Thomas denied entering a restricted harbour area at Western Jet Foil, a short-term holding facility for small boat migrants, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse on March 31. He also denied entering or remaining in Dover Docks without lawful business or permission on April 1 and April 6.

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Those details come from court documents. He denied using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause distress on April 1. He further denied trespassing on Dover Western Docks and the Dunkirk Jetty to film and shout at vessels arriving on April 6. He also denied using racially abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment or distress.

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Court Vacates Guilty Plea

Thomas previously pleaded guilty to going into a restricted zone at Western Jet Foil in Dover, Kent, on March 31. But that plea was vacated after the court heard he may have received incorrect advice from his solicitor at the time. He was asked to re-enter his plea and denied the charge. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said: Mr Thomas you have now pleaded not guilty to all of the charges which means there needs to be a trial.

Thomas is now due to stand trial at the same court from June 1 to June 3 next year. Another case management hearing will take place on November 18. The case follows Thomas being denied bail in September. He had pleaded not guilty at that stage.

Defendant Remains in Custody

He remains in custody at HMP Winchester and will return to the same court on November 18 for a review hearing. The defendant has also denied racially aggravated harassment. That charge alleges he used threatening or abusive words in the sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress in Dover on April 1. He denies that allegation as well.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to obstructing a person engaged in a lawful activity on April 6. That is among the six charges he now contests. The full set of allegations will be examined at trial next summer. Thomas was pictured speaking to Reform UK home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf.

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Case Management Scheduled For November

He appeared via video link at Margate Magistrates Court in Kent at an earlier hearing and denied the charges, according to a court sketch drawn at a previous hearing in October. The case has drawn attention because of his anti-migrant activism. A brief case management hearing took place on Wednesday. The next hearing on November 18 will be another case management session.

The trial itself is expected to last three days, from June 1 to June 3 next year. The charges relate to events in Dover in late March and early April. Western Jet Foil is a short-term holding facility for small boat migrants. The allegations include entering a restricted zone, using threatening words, racially aggravated harassment, and obstructing a lawful activity.