Activist Danny Tommo Pleads Guilty to Slashing Migrant Dinghy

Daniel Thomas admits criminal damage for slashing a migrant dinghy in the English Channel while RNLI rescue crews assisted occupants. This is the latest development in the Portsmouth Crown Court case.

Activist Daniel Thomas, widely known by his alias Danny Tommo, has formally pleaded guilty to criminal damage after admitting to slashing a migrant dinghy in the English Channel. The 37-year-old appeared via video link from prison at Portsmouth Crown Court, where he changed his plea to guilty regarding the single charge of intentionally damaging the vessel. This admission follows a highly publicized incident in which Thomas steered his personal boat toward a rescue operation, interfering with efforts by emergency services to assist migrants in distress.

Details Of The English Channel Incident

The core incident occurred when Thomas took his boat into the English Channel and observed a group of migrants in a dinghy receiving aid. According to court records, the occupants were being assisted by the RNLI, Border Force, and the French Coastguard as they navigated the waterway. Thomas instructed his vessel to steer directly toward the empty Rib that was adrift nearby, positioning his boat in close proximity to the rescue scene. This maneuver placed him in direct conflict with the ongoing humanitarian and law enforcement efforts to secure the dinghy and its passengers.

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Prosecutor Kevin Lucie detailed the specific actions taken by Thomas during the confrontation at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court in September. The court heard that as rescue crews approached the dinghy, Thomas armed himself with a knife. A French national boarded the migrant vessel from a separate rescue craft to provide further assistance. It was during this critical phase of the rescue operation that Thomas used the knife to slash the hull of the migrant dinghy, causing visible damage to the craft and its occupants.

Stakeholder Positions And Court Statements

Daniel Thomas addressed the court during the hearing, articulating his motivations for the actions that led to the criminal charge. After slashing the boat, audio evidence captured Thomas shouting at the migrants, stating, 'This is what needs to happen to everyone in these boats.' He declared that the vessel was on English territory and explicitly told the occupants, 'Right, you're on English territory, This is England, this is not France anymore.' The activist demanded that the migrants disembark, asserting, 'Get off the boat, you have time to get off the boat. This is not France. Take them back.'

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During the proceedings, Thomas maintained his stance on other legal matters while addressing the primary charge. He reiterated a plea of not guilty to a separate offense concerning failing to disclose the PIN to his phone to police, a charge under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000. The court had previously withheld Thomas's residential address, citing security or privacy concerns related to the nature of his activism and the public profile of the case. Visual records from the hearing show Thomas wiping his eyes, indicating the emotional toll of the courtroom proceedings.

Real World Impact And Legal Consequences

The guilty plea to criminal damage marks a significant legal development in the case, resolving the primary allegation of physical interference with a rescue operation. The incident highlighted the dangers posed by activist interference in maritime safety zones, where the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies are crucial for preserving life. The RNLI, Border Force, and French Coastguard operate in a delicate legal and humanitarian space, and unauthorized interference by private vessels can endanger both rescuers and those in distress.

As Thomas awaits sentencing at Portsmouth Crown Court, the case serves as a precedent for how courts handle direct action that disrupts emergency services. The admission of guilt removes the need for a full trial on the criminal damage charge, allowing the prosecution to focus on the appropriate penalty. Legal experts note that the use of a weapon and the direct targeting of a rescue operation during an active crisis may influence the severity of the sentence. The case underscores the ongoing tensions between political activism and maritime law enforcement in the Channel region.