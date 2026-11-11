Activists Unveil 'Foot Soldier' Statue Mocking Trump's Draft Deferments

An activist group installed a satirical statue on the National Mall to lampoon former President Donald Trump's five draft deferments, including a medical exemption for a bone spur. The display will remain until Veterans' Day.

On the National Mall in Washington, D.C., activists from the group Secret Handshake erected a six‑foot statue titled 'Foot Soldier' that ridicules former President Donald Trump's five draft deferments during the Vietnam War, one of which was a medical exemption for a bone spur in his heel. The statue, positioned beside a mascot called 'Toey,' includes a plaque that sarcastically praises Trump for "marching to the front lines of dodging the draft."

How the Statue Satirises Draft Exemptions

The 'Foot Soldier' sculpture shows the former president rubbing the heel of his foot, a visual cue referencing the bone spur that was cited as the basis for one of Trump's deferments. The plaque reads, "We honor the service and sacrifice of our commander in chief, Donald J Trump. He's a soldier in spirit who marched to the front lines of dodging the draft, armed with a perfect diagnosis of bone spurs," and adds a tongue‑in‑cheek salute to patriotic rhetoric.

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Positions of Activists and Political Critics

Secret Handshake, known for past statues mocking Trump's alleged ties to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, said the new display would remain on the Mall until Veterans' Day, Wednesday, with security detail. The group's spokesperson highlighted the ongoing public debate over Trump's military service record, citing statements from Trump's doctor's children who described the bone spur diagnosis as a "favor" for his late father. Meanwhile, the White House issued a defensive response, labeling the activists' mockery as "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

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Impact on Public Discourse and Future Events

The statue has sparked commentary on both sides of the political spectrum, with some calling it a legitimate form of protest and others viewing it as slander. Trump's record of five draft deferments has been a focal point of criticism throughout his campaign and presidency, especially after he publicly denied that he was a combat veteran. The National Mall display will be removed after Veterans' Day, but the controversy it ignites is expected to continue influencing discussions about political accountability and military service records in Washington and beyond.