Actor Alexander Haskin, known for Netflix's YOU, died at Santa Monica Pier. His father Dana Haskin confirms PTSD struggles while police deny allegations of a prior altercation.

Actor Alexander Haskin has died after jumping from the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Haskin, who was known for his role in the popular Netflix series YOU, was 38 years old at the time of his death. His father, California Highway Patrol veteran Dana Haskin, confirmed that the actor had been battling severe anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder prior to the incident.

Final Messages and Morning Communications

Before the tragic event, Alexander Haskin had been communicating with his family. He sent a text message to his father at 5.50 am on the day he died. Dana Haskin noted that while the message seemed typical for his son, it did not immediately raise alarms. Alexander often shared reflective thoughts about their past together, leading his father to believe his spirits were good.

Also read Graham Alexander reveals severity of Johnny Kenny hamstring injury

The father expressed deep confusion over the sudden turn of events. He stated that he had spoken with Alexander for about 50 minutes on the previous Saturday. During that call, they discussed plans for Alexander to return to their family home in Long Beach, California, for Thanksgiving. Dana Haskin emphasized that there were no red flags in their recent interactions, leaving him unable to understand the reason behind his son's actions.

Police Investigation and False Allegations

Santa Monica Police harbor guards responded to a call regarding a man in the water at approximately 4.06 pm. The LA County Medical Examiner later confirmed the identity of the deceased as Alexander Haskin. The cause and manner of death are currently listed as deferred, but police authorities are investigating the case as a suicide.

Advertisement

Following the incident, allegations circulated claiming that Haskin had physically hit a woman before jumping. Dana Haskin strongly rejected these claims, stating that his son was an even-keeled individual who respected women. He described the rumors as false information and expressed distress over the misinformation surrounding his son's final moments.

Los Angeles Police officials addressed these rumors directly in a public statement. They confirmed that security footage corroborated their findings that Haskin was alone and had no contact with anyone before entering the water. The police classified the reported altercation as entirely unfounded and unsupported by evidence.

Military Background and Health Struggles

Alexander Haskin served four years in the U.S. Air Force Security Forces. His father clarified that the discharge was not dishonorable, although the specific reasons were not discussed. Haskin underwent extensive survival training that required him to be nearly amphibious, a testament to his physical strength and discipline.

Despite his athletic background and swimming skills, Haskin had been diagnosed with PTSD. He was actively seeking support through therapy at the Veterans hospital in Los Angeles. Dana Haskin shared that his son was open about his mental health challenges, though he repeatedly assured his father that he would never harm himself.

Advertisement

Outside of his acting career, Haskin worked as a certified personal trainer and day trader. He had recently gained several clients in his training business, which was an important professional outlet for him. He also studied music at Long Beach City College before joining the military, showing a diverse range of interests and skills.

Recovery of Body and Ongoing Grief

Haskin remained in the water for approximately one hour before rescuers were able to retrieve his body. The delay in recovery was attributed to the conditions and the time it took for the harbor guards to locate him. His father described him as a very strong swimmer, making the loss even more difficult to comprehend for the family.

Dana Haskin, a father of five, has since taken on the role of advocating for awareness regarding mental health. He hopes that sharing his son's story will help others understand the complexities of living with PTSD and anxiety. The family is currently grieving the loss of Alexander Haskin, who leaves behind a legacy of talent and dedication to both his craft and his community.