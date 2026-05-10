Actor Daniel Wake shares details of his ultra-private family life, becoming a father made him a 'better person and a better actor'.

In a world moving quickly with so much going on, it's easy to forget the things that are most important in life. Daniel, an actor and convict, learned that becoming a father enriched his life. He also became a better actor and person. His commitment to family became the core of his life.

The actor is back on screens on Sunday night to portray convicted serial sex offender John Worboys in the four-part drama centred around one of the UK's most prolific criminals.

However, fans might not know much about his life away from the camera. The actor, 48, has been married to his long-term partner Louise Burton for seven years and is a father to two young children. He has also been with his partner for 14 years before tying the knot in 2018. Nearly eight years into their marriage, the couple is still going strong and shares two children, a son named Mylo and a daughter named Dixie.

Daniel and Louise have been living in North London for the past decade





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