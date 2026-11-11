Actor Daveigh Chase Dies at 35 After HIV/AIDS and Drug Abuse

Former The Ring star Daveigh Chase died at 35 after a battle with untreated HIV/AIDS and methamphetamine and fentanyl use, according to an autopsy report. Her death highlights the ongoing crisis of addiction and untreated infections.

Daveigh Chase, best known for her role as the haunted girl in the horror film The Ring, died on June 16, 2024, at the age of 35. An autopsy commissioned by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner found that her death was caused by acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) compounded by chronic polysubstance abuse. The report confirmed that Chase had been suffering from untreated HIV/AIDS and had tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Fatal Conditions Revealed in Autopsy

The Los Angeles medical examiner's report indicates that at the time of her death Chase was in a state of advanced AIDS, with wasting, cryptococcus infection without meningitis, MRSA, and a localized infection in her right thumb. Toxicology results showed methamphetamine and fentanyl were present in her system. The examiner listed AIDS and other conditions as the official causes of death. The report also noted a history of chronic polysubstance abuse, a term used to describe the repeated use of more than one drug over an extended period.

Also read Daveigh Chase Autopsy Reveals AIDS as Cause of Death

Family's Struggle with Addiction and Homelessness

Chase's mother, Cathy Chase, has repeatedly spoken about her daughter's decline over the years. After a motorcycle accident in 2016 that injured Daveigh's back, Cathy said the actress was prescribed strong painkillers, including oxycodone, which she believes marked the beginning of her addiction. According to Cathy, the drug use quickly escalated and led to a party lifestyle that exposed Daveigh to drug dealers and further substance use. The family has been open about their efforts to rescue Chase from addiction and homelessness, yet Daveigh continued to cycle in and out of jail from 2018 to 2024.

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Impact on the Acting Community and Public Health

Chase's untimely death has cast a spotlight on the intersection of the entertainment industry and substance abuse. Industry colleagues and fans have expressed shock at the tragic outcome of a career that began with early commercials at age three and progressed to roles in Steven Spielberg's AI and Donnie Darko. Public health officials warn that untreated HIV/AIDS can lead to rapid deterioration, especially when compounded by drug use. Chase's case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of early intervention and comprehensive addiction treatment for individuals with HIV.

Next Steps and Memorials

In the wake of the autopsy findings, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has closed the investigation with a definitive cause of death. Cathy Chase has begun memorializing her daughter's life, citing the need for awareness about addiction and HIV. The entertainment industry is anticipating tributes to celebrate Daveigh Chase's performances. No official plans for posthumous screenings or tribute events have been announced as of this writing.