Actor James Handy's Death ruled homicide after fatal stabbing and neck compression

Los Angeles authorities confirm veteran actor James Handy died from stab wounds and cervical spine compression inflicted by his partner's son, who faces murder charges and a mental‑health evaluation.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office has officially confirmed the cause of death of veteran character actor James Handy , best known for his recent role as bartender Jimmy in Top Gun: Maverick.

The 81‑year‑old was fatally stabbed and also suffered severe neck compression, injuries that together led to his demise. The attack occurred on June 3 outside a residence in the Tarzana section of the San Fernando Valley. According to police reports, Handy was discovered by emergency responders lying unconscious in the front yard after a 911 call was placed.

He had been stabbed in the torso and in the area of the neck where the spinal cord connects to nerve roots, a wound that caused critical compression of the cervical spine. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite intensive medical care he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities allege that the assailant was Michael Gledhill, a 44‑year‑old who is the son of Handy's long‑time partner, Wendy Gledhill.

The couple had been together for 31 years, and Gledhill had been living in a garage that Wendy had prepared for him. Witnesses and a Ring camera captured Gledhill leaving the scene calmly, and he later turned himself in after police identified him as a suspect. Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman filed a single count of murder with a special allegation that the defendant used a deadly weapon - a knife.

At his arraignment on June 5, Gledhill did not appear in court, and his lawyer, Javier Trincado, stated that the defendant was unable to assist in his own defense. The presiding judge, John H. Reid, ordered Gledhill to be transferred to mental‑health court for psychological evaluations, with a future hearing to determine his competency for trial. Bail was set at two million dollars, and, if convicted, Gledden faces a potential sentence of 26 years to life.

The tragedy has reverberated through the entertainment community. Handy's career spanned more than four decades, with memorable parts in television crime dramas such as NYPD Blue, 9‑1‑1, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Closer, Cold Case, and CSI: NY, as well as film roles including the exterminator in the 1995 classic Jumanji. Friends and colleagues recalled his generous spirit and humor.

Actor Brian Delate, who knew Handy from a Vietnam veterans' theater troupe, said Handy often mentioned that Gledhill suffered from mental‑health issues, though he did not anticipate any danger. Talent agent Pam Ellis‑Evenas described Handy as talented, humble, and gracious, while friend Jeff Hawks remembered his penchant for singing doo‑wop in bars and emphasized that no one could imagine a motive for such violence against him.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office expressed sorrow that Handy's later years, which should have been spent with loved ones, were cut short by a senseless stabbing. The investigation continues as the legal process moves forward





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James Handy Homicide Los Angeles Mental Health Court Murder Trial

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