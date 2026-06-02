Actor Nick Pasqual Sentenced to Life for Brutal Attack on Ex-Girlfriend

Former How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual received a life sentence after being convicted of attempted murder, rape, and domestic violence in the 2024 stabbing attack on his former girlfriend, special-effects makeup artist Allie Shehorn. Shehorn survived the assault, which left her with numerous stab wounds and lasting scars, and testified bravely during sentencing.

Actor Nick Pasqual , known for his role in the television series How I Met Your Mother , was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for a brutal attack on his former girlfriend.

The sentencing follows his conviction last month on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, forcible rape, and domestic violence. The assault occurred in May 2024 at the home of Allie Shehorn, an acclaimed special-effects makeup artist, in Sunland, California. During the attack, Pasqual stabbed Shehorn more than 20 times.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Hayden Zackey imposed a life sentence and delivered a scathing critique of Pasqual's actions, describing the attack as exceptionally violent and calling Pasqual one of the worst offenders to appear before the court. The judge noted that Pasqual narrowly avoided a possible death sentence due to Shehorn's determination to survive. Spectators in the courtroom applauded when the sentence was announced.

In a powerful victim impact statement, Shehorn, 37, addressed the court wearing a red dress that exposed her scars. She recounted the terrifying moments after the attack, remembering lying in a pool of blood and wondering if she would ever have the chance to become a mother. She used a belt as a makeshift tourniquet around her neck to slow the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

Despite the lasting physical scars, Shehorn said she now views them as symbols of survival and referred to Pasqual as a coward. The case has drawn significant public attention due to its violent nature and the victim's resilience





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Nick Pasqual Allie Shehorn Life Sentence Attempted Murder Domestic Violence Stabbing Attack Special-Effects Makeup Artist How I Met Your Mother Southern California Victim Impact Statement

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