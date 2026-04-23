Actor Patrick Muldoon Dies at 57, Last Video Shows His Passion for Art

Patrick Muldoon, best known for his roles in 'Days of Our Lives' and 'Melrose Place,' passed away from a heart attack at age 57. A touching final video shared with his sister reveals his love for art and his connection to his alma mater.

Patrick Muldoon , known for his roles in Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, tragically passed away on Sunday at the age of 57 due to a sudden heart attack .

Just a day before his death, he sent a video to his sister, Shana Muldoon Zappa, showcasing his appreciation for art during the opening of the new David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). The video features Muldoon enthusiastically pointing out Domenico Zampieri’s 'Saint Ignatius of Loyola's Vision of Christ and God the Father at La Storta,' a painting from circa 1622.

He playfully connected the artwork to his alma mater, Loyola High School, reciting the school’s rally cry, 'LL-LOY.

' Muldoon’s sister, Shana, shared the poignant video on Instagram, remembering him as a multifaceted individual – a jokester, artist, athlete, and deeply spiritual person. She expressed her grief, stating she continues to speak of him in the present tense, believing his spirit remains present. He was reportedly excited about an upcoming project with Chris Hemsworth.

The circumstances of his death were sudden; he was found unconscious on the bathroom floor at his Beverly Hills home by his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart, after going to take a shower. Paramedics were unable to revive him. The family plans to hold a 'celebration of life' service, though they are currently focused on processing their loss. Beyond his family, Muldoon’s passing has deeply affected his friends and former colleagues.

Denise Richards, his ex-girlfriend and co-star in 'Starship Troopers,' shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, describing him as her best friend and family. Their connection spanned 36 years, and Richards emphasized the unconditional love, support, and loyalty they shared. She highlighted his infectious laugh, kindness, wit, and zest for life, acknowledging the significant void his absence leaves, especially during a difficult year for her.

Richards’ post included a video montage of their shared memories, set to the song 'Everything I Own.

' The outpouring of grief underscores Muldoon’s impact on those who knew him, both personally and professionally, remembering him as a talented, humble, and genuinely kind individual





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