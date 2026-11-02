Actor Richard Norton Died from Peptide Anaphylaxis, Coroner Rules

Martial arts legend Richard Norton died from an anaphylactic reaction to experimental peptides. A Victorian coroner details the dosage errors and medical consent process leading to his death.

Martial arts icon and actor Richard Norton , 75, died after suffering an anaphylactic reaction to two experimental peptides, according to findings from a Medical Board of Australia investigation. The Victorian coroner determined that Richard Norton collapsed at home on March 28, 2025, after injecting a dose of CJC1295 and ipamorelin , substances he had been prescribed following a review of his medical history.

Coroner David Ryan Finds Peptide Trigger

Coroner David Ryan ruled that Richard Norton 's death was directly caused by an injection of these two peptides, which triggered severe anaphylaxis leading to cardiac arrest. The court heard evidence that Richard Norton had been taking more than the recommended dosage during the experimental treatment.

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Although a doctor prescribed the substances on March 11, 2025, after Richard Norton underwent blood tests and a CT scan, the actor admitted to a nurse hours before his collapse that he had been injecting double the prescribed amount. This deviation from the medical protocol played a central role in the fatal outcome that occurred on March 28, 2025.

Medical Consent and Experimental Treatment

Richard Norton was prescribed the peptides only after a thorough review of his medical history and a discussion regarding the potential risks associated with the experimental nature of the treatment. Before receiving the prescription, he signed an Informed Consent Form for Peptide Therapy, acknowledging the uncertain efficacy and safety profile of the drugs.

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The prescribing doctor provided clinical care at a standard reasonably expected, according to a report by a professor involved in the Medical Board of Australia investigation. The Daily Mail does not suggest that Richard Norton 's prescribing doctor is accused of or engaged in any wrongdoing during the process.

Final Hours and Collapse on March 28

On the night of March 28, 2025, at approximately 9pm, Richard Norton injected a dose of the peptides, marking his second injection that day. Shortly after the administration, he became hot and flushed before suddenly collapsing in his residence. His wife of 32 years, actress Judy Green , desperately performed CPR while waiting for emergency services.

Paramedics rushed Richard Norton to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition before dying two days later on March 30, 2025. The timeline established by the coroner contradicts earlier speculation that the collapse occurred during a martial arts seminar, confirming he was at home when the fatal reaction took place.

Shock Among Friends and colleagues

Richard Norton 's best friend, Sensei Fariborz Azhakh , expressed profound shock at discovering the martial arts legend had been using peptides, given Richard Norton 's lifelong reputation for health and discipline. Fariborz Azhakh noted that Richard Norton never mentioned the treatment, despite their close relationship and frequent conversations about health and diet.

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Fariborz Azhakh stated that Richard Norton was always a healthy eater and had not disclosed any new health problems prior to the incident. The martial arts expert had welcomed Richard Norton into his home in Los Angeles for two weeks just months before the death, and they maintained a strong bond until the end.

Legacy and Upcoming Legal Proceedings

Richard Norton enjoyed a lengthy career as an actor, stuntman, and stunt coordinator, working alongside martial arts legend Chuck Norris on Walker, Texas Ranger and films including Mad Max: Fury Road. He also served as a bodyguard for music icons such as The Rolling Stones , David Bowie , ABBA , and Fleetwood Mac .

Despite his age, Richard Norton remained active, teaching grappling seminars and posting videos of himself wrestling with other martial artists. The coroner's findings are now part of the public record, marking the end of the investigation into the sudden death of the Hollywood stunt legend.