Actor Russell Andrews reveals ALS diagnosis, discusses 'embarrassing' family care

Russell Andrews, an actor known for his roles in Better Call Saul and Straight Outta Compton, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) after experiencing symptoms such as twitches and loss of mobility. He initially thought he had had a stroke during the COVID-19 pandemic. His partner Erica Tazel will be his caregiver. Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane opened up about his ALS diagnosis in April 2025. Dane's wife also discussed how their family was dealing with his condition.

Actor Russell Andrews has revealed he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Better Call Saul and Straight Outta Compton actor was diagnosed in the late fall of last year and experienced symptoms such as twitches and loss of mobility, initially thinking he had a stroke during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His partner Erica Tazel will be his caregiver. Eric Dane, who appeared in Grey's Anatomy, revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025. Dane's wife, Gale Shern Dane, opened up about how their family was dealing with his 'heartbreaking' diagnosis. There is no cure for ALS, but it progresses at different speeds in patients.

First signs are twitching of the muscles, weaknesses of the limbs, and problems with swallowing and speaking. ALS symptoms correspond with where nerve cells deteriorate in each person, leading to muscle control loss, paralysis, and difficulty breathing, moving, speaking, and eating





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Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Russell Andrews Eric Dane ALS Symptoms ALS Caregivers Disease Progression

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