Bella Maclean Reveals No Nudity Clause in Rivals Contract to Protect Character

Actress Bella Maclean has disclosed she insisted on a no-nudity clause for her role as Taggie O'Hara in Disney+ drama Rivals, citing the character's purity and her own boundaries.

Actress Bella Maclean has revealed she negotiated a no-nudity clause into her contract before taking on the role of Taggie O'Hara in the Disney+ drama Rivals.

Actress Negotiates No-Nudity Contract for Rivals Role

The 24-year-old plays the wide-eyed innocent in a series packed with adultery, nudity and debauchery. She said she wanted to protect both herself and her character from being sexually exploited. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK for its December issue, Maclean explained, It was important because of how pure Taggie's character was. I didn't want to sexually exploit her, and I didn't want to do that to myself either.

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That was really important to me, and I think it will stay important to me. There are some things I just want to keep to myself. Maclean added that she had no problem with her fellow cast members taking their clothes off for the show's many steamy scenes. She said, I don't judge anyone who does it.

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Sometimes it's so beautiful. If I had Victoria Smurfit's body, I'd probably be walking around naked. But in that sense, we're all lucky because there are amazing intimacy coordinators on our job. I know that's not the case for other people.

Rutshire Chronicles Creator Spirit Continues in New Season

We're all good friends who can just say no to the directors and they'll listen. The series is an adaptation of the Rutshire Chronicles novel series, written by Dame Jilly Cooper, who died in October last year at the age of 88. Maclean said the show's new series, which will return to the streaming platform on November 11, would carry her spirit.

She said, Jilly is the heart of everything we do, and I feel her naughtiness a lot in the second half of the new season. This series is so juicy, it gets so intense. That's all Jillyness. She pushed things.

Rivals follows the world of independent television in 1986 and the rivalry between Lord Tony Baddingham, played by David Tennant, and former MP Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell. The first series opened with Hassell's womanising Rupert having sex in the cramped lavatory of Concorde before he and Emily Atack, 36, playing Sarah Stratton, were seen playing naked tennis.

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Age Gap Romance and Nudity Define Rivals Plot

The new run has proved just as saucy, with Danny Dyer, 49, appearing full-frontal as Freddie Jones, while Aidan Turner's character, Declan O'Hara, was also seen completely naked after a hotel-room encounter with his wife Maud, played by Smurfit, 52. Maclean plays Taggie as she falls for the older Campbell-Black, played by Hassell, 46.

In Cooper's original novel, Taggie is 18 and Rupert is 37, but the television adaptation has aged her up to 20 - a change Maclean has previously said Dame Jilly supported. The actress previously admitted she worried about how their age-gap romance would be received by modern viewers, but defended it as a soul connection.

She said, Because of the way it's done, because they really loved each other at first sight, I just feel like it's a soul connection with them. Alongside Rivals, Maclean has also appeared in the fourth season of Netflix's Sex Education and BBC crime drama Silent Witness. The full interview with Maclean can be read in the December/January issue of Harper's Bazaar, on sale from November 6.