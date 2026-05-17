Actress Best Known for Daytime Soaps Spotted on Rare Outing

Patrika Darbo, a beloved actress best known for her roles in daytime soap operas Days of Our Lives and Bold and the Beautiful, was spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles. She opted for a casual look in a blue zip-up jacket and brown pants while running errands.

This beloved actress is best known for her roles in daytime soap operas Days of Our Lives and Bold and the Beautiful, as well as classic 90s sitcoms.

She was spotted on a rare outing last week, still rocking her signature red locks while running errands in Los Angeles. The Primetime Emmy Award winner opted for a casual look in a blue zip-up jacket and brown pants, accessorizing with silver hoop earrings and a white purse slung over her shoulder. She added a fun pop of color to her look with a light blue manicure





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Actress Patrika Darbo Daytime Soap Operas Bold And The Beautiful Days Of Our Lives Casual Look Red Locks Earrings Purse

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