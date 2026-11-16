Actress Cheryl Hall Estate: £5,000 Intestate Probate Reveals Legacy

Probate records confirm actress Cheryl Hall, known for EastEnders and Doctor Who, died without a will. Her estate valued at £5,000 passes to son Joshua.

Actress Cheryl Hall died intestate on August 9, 2026, leaving behind a modest estate valued at exactly £5,000. Probate records from the High Court confirm that no valid will was produced for the veteran performer who was widely recognized for her roles in classic British television series. The documents reveal that the total gross UK value and net UK value of her assets were identical, totaling £5,000 upon her death at age 76.

Probate Records Reveal Intestate Status

Official letters of administration issued by the High Court on November 11, 2026, identify her son, Joshua, as the appointed administrator of her estate. HM Courts and Tribunals Service issued a separate notice confirming that a copy of a will could not be provided because Hall died intestate. This legal designation means she had not made a valid will prior to her passing, necessitating court intervention to manage the distribution of her remaining assets.

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Robin Askwith Confirms Death and Tributes

Her death was publicly confirmed by her former partner, actor and singer Robin Askwith, who shared the news on X. The two dated for three years during the 1970s, and Askwith paid tribute to Hall by describing her as a force of nature. He characterized her as a really innovative working class, charismatic actress coming out of the late 60s era. In his post, he expressed deep devastation at the loss, stating he has the sad news she has passed away and that he is utterly devastated.

Iconic Television Career Highlights

Cheryl Hall was best known for playing Shirley Johnson, the girlfriend of young Marxist Wolfie Smith, in the BBC sitcom Citizen Smith. The show ran for four seasons between 1977 and 1980, establishing her as a recognizable face in British comedy. Her acting career began at age 20 when she played the Red Hat Girl in the 1970 psychological comedy drama film Deep End. The film starred Jane Asher and Diana Dors, marking an early entry into a diverse portfolio of screen work.

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Marriage and Later TV Appearances

She was married to actor Robert Lindsay from 1974 to 1980, a period that coincided with their appearances as an on-screen couple in the comedy series. Her television credits expanded significantly in later decades, including roles in Doctor Who as Shirna and in EastEnders as Christine in eight episodes during the late 1980s. She also appeared as Sadie in twelve episodes of The Bill, having first featured in the police drama between 1984 and 1988 before returning in 2007 as Pauline Smith.

Additional Film and TV Credits

Beyond her primary sitcom roles, Hall appeared in a wide array of other productions throughout her career. Her film appearances included To Catch a Spy in 1971, The Love Ban in 1973, and Three for All in 1975. She also made early television appearances, such as an episode of On the Buses in 1971. Her extensive list of TV credits further included major series like Poirot, Inspector Morse, Grange Hill, Casualty, and Silent Witness, showcasing her longevity in the industry.