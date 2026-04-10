Actress Claims Church Denied Baptism Due to Transgender Identity

Actress Joann Carver, known for her roles in British television shows, says she was denied baptism by the Lighthouse Church because she is transgender. Her partner claims the church suggested she present as more masculine to be baptized. The couple has since joined a more inclusive church.

Joann Carver, a 73-year-old actress known for her roles in popular British television shows such as The Bill, Holby City, and Doctors, has shared her experience of being denied baptism by the Lighthouse Church in Ely, Cambridgeshire. Carver, who joined the church in April 2022 and participated in a pre-baptism 'alpha' course, was informed in June 2025 that she could not be baptized alongside other participants. This decision, she alleges, was due to her being transgender.

Her partner, Hannah Davis, claims a pastor suggested Carver could be baptized if she were to present as more traditionally masculine, specifically by wearing trousers and growing a beard. The Lighthouse Church, in response to inquiries, stated that they did 'not recognise the characterisation of the pastoral conversation'. The couple has since found a more welcoming community at Renew Inclusive Church in Cambridge, where Carver was baptized on October 26th. She shared that the original pastor allegedly told her she was living in sin with her partner, Davis, because of her gender identity. \Carver's journey to finding faith and community is deeply personal. She recounted her struggles with her identity from a young age, knowing she was female and not aligning with traditional expectations. After coming out in spring 2017, she legally changed her name and began hormone therapy a year later, followed by gender-affirming surgery in February 2022. It was through her relationship with Hannah Davis, a member of the Lighthouse Church for two decades, that she discovered God. Davis's prayers during Carver's surgery led her to feel a profound sense of answered prayer and a connection to her faith. Following her surgery, Carver sought baptism within the Lighthouse Church, completing the pre-baptism course. However, when the time came for baptism, she was excluded. She describes feeling deeply hurt and ashamed by the church's actions, leading her to feel like she was treated inhumanely.\Following the rejection from Lighthouse Church, Carver and Davis sought solace and acceptance at Renew Inclusive Church, where Carver was joyfully baptized in October. She expressed feeling 'fabulous' and experiencing a profound sense of belonging. The Lighthouse Church, when contacted for comment, affirmed their commitment to treating all people with love and respect, emphasizing their belief in biblical teachings regarding sex and gender. They stated they welcomed all people and did not recognize the account of the pastoral conversation as described. A church spokesperson emphasized the church's affirmation of the historic and biblical teaching that sex is biological and a good gift from God. The incident highlights the complexities and challenges faced by transgender individuals within some religious communities, illustrating the need for inclusivity and understanding. Carver's story emphasizes the importance of acceptance and belonging within faith communities and the profound impact of discriminatory practices on individuals' spiritual journeys. It offers a poignant reminder of the importance of recognizing and celebrating the diversity of human experiences, fostering empathy, and creating inclusive spaces where all individuals feel welcome and valued





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Transgender Actress Denied Baptism by Church, Citing Gender IdentityJoann Carver, a transgender actress, was denied baptism by the Lighthouse Church in Ely, Cambridgeshire, leading to her departure and subsequent baptism at a more inclusive church. The church's refusal, based on her gender identity, sparked emotional distress and highlighted the challenges faced by transgender individuals seeking acceptance within religious communities.

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