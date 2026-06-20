Actress Dawn French explains why she wrote an autobiography and how it ended with a letter to her ex-husband

Actress and author Dawn French has spoken about her autobiography on Mo Gilligan's Beginning, Middle & End podcast. She explained that she wrote her autobiography in response to a biography written by a bad writer who misrepresented her in her life and hurt her family. She took control of her story by writing her autobiography in the form of letters to people she knew or admired, including her husband Sir Lenny Henry.

Actress and author Dawn French has explained why she decided to write an autobiography - and how it ended with her writing a letter to her ex-husband, Sir Lenny Henry .

She was responding to a biography written by a bad writer who misrepresented her in her life and hurt her family. She took control of her story by writing her autobiography in the form of letters to people she knew or admired, including her husband Sir Lenny Henry. She also mentioned that she and Lenny Henry have shifted from a 25-year marriage to a lasting friendship





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Dawn French Autobiography Biography Lenny Henry Marriage Friendship

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