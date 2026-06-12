Actress Jane Finds Late-in-Life Love with Physician John Zambetti: 'Happiest I've Ever Been'

At age 77, actress Jane shares her journey to a deep, loving relationship with John Zambetti, an ER doctor and musician, after their children introduced them. Their Valentine's Day 2026 engagement and blended family life reflect a fresh start, proving that committed love can thrive at any age.

At 77, actress Jane found love again, engaging in a heartwarming romance with John Zambetti , an emergency room physician and musician. Their story began when their children introduced them, leading to a Valentine's Day proposal in 2026 featuring a vintage Toi et Moi ring.

Despite both having had full lives-Jane with four marriages and a career in film, John with a 43-year marriage and a world of medicine and music-they describe a deep, supportive partnership. Jane, who lives with John in her Malibu beach home, says her family notes she's never been happier.

The couple celebrates their monthly anniversary with red roses, and they share each other's creative worlds: John writes music, Jane sometimes contributes background vocals, and he even appeared on her show Harry Wild. While Jane has also embraced a new generation of fans on TikTok, the couple keeps their social media accounts separate. Their story underscores that committed, loving relationships can blossom at any stage of life, built on mutual respect, blended families, and shared joy





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Jane John Zambetti Valentine's Day Proposal Toi Et Moi Ring Blended Family Malibu Home Tiktok Harry Wild Late-In-Life Love

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