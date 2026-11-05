Actress Natasha Wilson Sues Over Dog Attack Scarring Career

Natasha Wilson alleges permanent facial scarring from a West Hollywood dog attack has halted her acting career. The lawsuit targets Gregory Marcel for damages and lost earnings.

Actress Natasha Wilson has filed a lawsuit alleging that a severe dog attack in West Hollywood resulted in permanent facial scarring which she claims has effectively ended her acting career. The legal complaint, obtained by the New York Post, centers on an incident that occurred at the West Hollywood Dog Park, where Wilson asserts she was violently assaulted by a dog belonging to Gregory Marcel while attempting to protect her own French Bulldog. The lawsuit details a brutal encounter that allegedly left Wilson with significant physical disfigurement and an inability to book new professional roles in the entertainment industry.

The November 7 Dog Park Incident

Natasha Wilson and her French Bulldog were walking through the West Hollywood Dog Park on November 7, 2024, at approximately 9:40 pm when the incident began. According to the lawsuit, the actress and her pet encountered Gregory Marcel and his dog, Scruffy, who allegedly stood over Wilson's dog in an aggressive and dominant posture. The legal documents state that Scruffy then savaged Wilson's French Bulldog, prompting Wilson to attempt to rescue her pet by picking it up and moving it away from the threat. As she tried to escape, Scruffy allegedly jumped on her and continued the attack while Wilson was on the ground shielding her dog with her body and hands. During this struggle, Scruffy bit Wilson on the face, specifically above her right eyebrow, causing a laceration and significant bleeding.

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Medical Aftermath and Permanent Scarring

Following the assault, Natasha Wilson proceeded to the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai, where Gregory Marcel accompanied her. Medical treatment at the facility required multiple stitches to close the wound above her right eyebrow, after which she was discharged with a course of antibiotics. The lawsuit explicitly claims that the injury resulted in a permanent, visible, and painful scar, as well as an altered eyebrow hair pattern and impaired movement of her right brow. Doctors have reportedly informed Wilson that she must undergo further scar revision surgery and other treatments to mitigate the damage caused by the dog bite. The actress alleges that these lasting physical changes have created a barrier to her ability to find work as an actress.

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Career Halt and Financial Damages Sought

Natasha Wilson, best known for her roles in numerous Lifetime TV movies and the reality TV-themed drama series UnREAL from 2015 to 2018, asserts that the attack has brought her professional life to a complete standstill. The legal filing argues that the permanent scarring has prevented her from attending her usual occupation, thereby causing a substantial loss of earnings and an impairment of her earning capacity. Industry data indicates that Wilson's last film, Trust in Love, was released in January 2024, roughly ten months before the November 2024 incident. Her IMDb page shows four credits in 2023 and two in 2022, with her Instagram account lacking any new personal posts since June 2025. The lawsuit seeks damages to cover both her medical expenses for current and future treatments and the wages she has lost due to her inability to work.

Response and Ongoing Legal Action

Representatives for Gregory Marcel have not yet provided a comment regarding the allegations made in the lawsuit. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for both Natasha Wilson and Gregory Marcel seeking a statement on the matter but has not received a response. The legal proceedings are now focused on determining liability for the attack and calculating the financial compensation required to address the medical costs and career interruptions. Wilson's claim hinges on the assertion that the permanent nature of her injuries directly correlates with her exclusion from future acting opportunities. The case highlights the severe personal and professional consequences that can arise from animal attacks in public spaces.