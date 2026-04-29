Actress Testifies for Third Time in Harvey Weinstein Retrial, Recounting Alleged 2013 Assault

Jessica Mann, the actress at the center of Harvey Weinstein's retrial, testified that the disgraced producer raped her in a New York City hotel room in 2013. The case, which has seen multiple trials and legal reversals, is now before a Manhattan jury. Mann described Weinstein's aggressive behavior and her fear during the alleged assault, while Weinstein's legal team maintains the encounter was consensual.

Jessica Mann , a 40-year-old actress, took the stand for the third time in Harvey Weinstein 's retrial, recounting a harrowing 2013 encounter in a New York City hotel room where she alleges the disgraced producer raped her.

The testimony, delivered before a jury of seven men and five women in Manhattan's State Supreme Court, is part of a case that has seen multiple trials and legal reversals. Weinstein, now 74, was previously convicted of raping Mann, but that conviction was overturned in 2020. A second trial last year ended in a deadlock, prompting the current retrial.

Mann detailed how Weinstein, who had taken an interest in her acting career, allegedly injected himself with medication to induce an erection before assaulting her.

'I said no over and over, and I tried to leave,' Mann testified through tears. 'He just treated me like he owned me. ' During her testimony, Weinstein was observed shaking his head and conferring with his lawyers. His legal team maintains that all interactions between the two were consensual.

Mann's relationship with Weinstein began after they met at a Los Angeles party in early 2013, where he expressed interest in her appearance. Though she initially saw him as a potential career mentor, their interactions quickly became uncomfortable. She described a pattern of behavior where Weinstein alternated between charm and degradation, often discussing explicit sexual practices. Mann admitted to entering a consensual sexual relationship with Weinstein, believing it might normalize his behavior.

However, she testified that his aggressive response to rejection—describing a 'monster side' that emerged when she refused him—left her terrified. The alleged assault occurred during a planned breakfast in New York City on March 18, 2013. Mann said she protested Weinstein's decision to book a hotel room, even pleading with a hotel employee not to allow it. Once inside the room, she claimed Weinstein forced her to undress, physically restraining her when she resisted.

'I was begging him to stop,' she said, sobbing. 'I tried to open the door twice with all my strength, and he was slamming it. ' After the assault, Mann said she found a used syringe for an erectile-dysfunction drug in the bathroom. Despite the trauma, she continued with the planned breakfast and later attended a movie screening with Weinstein and his daughter, pretending everything was normal.

The case has drawn significant attention, with jurors closely following Mann's emotional testimony. Weinstein's legal team has yet to cross-examine her but argues that the encounter was consensual. The trial's outcome could have major implications for Weinstein, who is already serving a prison sentence for other sex crimes





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