A new study on acupoint thread embedding shows modest weight loss for women, offering a non-drug option for obesity management compared to placebo groups.

Scientists from the Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine have identified a potential non-pharmacological method for managing obesity through a specific form of acupuncture. The research, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, evaluated the efficacy of acupoint thread embedding (ATE) as a weight-loss intervention for overweight and obese women. This innovative approach utilizes dissolvable threads inserted into the skin to stimulate hunger signals over an extended period, offering an alternative to popular GLP-1 weight-loss injections like Wegovy and Mounjaro. Currently, an estimated 2.5 million individuals in Britain utilize these blockbuster pharmaceutical drugs to manage their weight.

ATE Mechanism And Treatment Protocol

The study conducted by researchers at the Shanghai Municipal Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine focused on a technique known as acupoint thread embedding, which differs significantly from traditional acupuncture practices. In conventional sessions, needles are inserted and removed after each visit, whereas ATE involves placing a short piece of dissolvable thread beneath the skin using a needle. These threads remain in place for approximately six months as they gradually dissolve, potentially providing sustained stimulation to the body's hunger mechanisms. The specific procedure required participants to undergo six treatment sessions spread over a twelve-week period, with the threads inserted into designated points on the abdomen, waist, and legs to target excess fat.

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Study Findings On Weight Reduction

The clinical trial recruited one hundred and thirty-two women aged eighteen to forty-five who were classified as overweight or obese, dividing them evenly between the active treatment group and a placebo control group. After the initial twelve weeks of treatment, women in the acupoint thread embedding group lost an average of 2.4kg compared to just 0.6kg in the dummy procedure group. Researchers followed these participants for an additional twelve weeks after the treatment concluded, finding that the ATE group experienced approximately 3kg greater total weight loss than those receiving the placebo. This sustained effect suggests that the continued presence of the dissolving threads may help suppress appetite and maintain weight loss momentum long after the physical procedures have ceased.

Impact On Body Composition And Hunger

Beyond general weight reduction, the study recorded significant improvements in body composition metrics and subjective hunger levels among the participants. Women who received the thread embedding treatment lost around 1.8% more body fat after twelve weeks, a figure that increased to 2.8% by the end of the twenty-four-week period. Furthermore, participants reported notably lower levels of hunger throughout the trial, supporting the theory that the threads suppress appetite by continuously stimulating specific acupoints. The physical changes were also evident in circumference measurements, with the treatment group showing waist and hip sizes that were approximately 5cm smaller than the placebo group after six months of the intervention.

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Comparison To Pharmaceutical Alternatives

The findings position acupoint thread embedding as a viable adjunctive strategy for individuals who cannot or prefer not to use pharmaceutical weight-loss aids. While GLP-1 medicines can help people lose approximately one-fifth of their body weight after sixteen months, they carry costs and potential side effects that deter some users. In this study, nearly one-third of women in the treatment group achieved a loss of at least 5% of their body weight, compared to only 10.6% in the dummy group. The authors noted that the weight loss achieved through this method is comparable to that seen with lifestyle interventions such as time-limited eating or structured exercise programs, yet offers a procedural advantage for those seeking a medical intervention.

Study Limitations And Future Directions

Despite the positive outcomes, the research team acknowledged several limitations that necessitate further investigation before widespread medical recommendation. The trial was relatively small in scale, involved only female participants, and lasted for a maximum of six months, which may not fully capture long-term efficacy. Additionally, while no serious side effects were reported, approximately one in ten women experienced pain around the treatment site. The researchers emphasized that larger, more diverse studies are required to validate these results, but the current data supports ATE as a potential option for selected persons requiring non-pharmacologic weight management strategies.