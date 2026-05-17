Adam Driver Responds to Lena Dunham's Explosive Claims in His Cannes Press Conference

Actor Adam Driver finally responded to the controversial statements made by his former Girls boss, Lena Dunham, in her memoir Famesick. In his press conference for his new film Paper Tiger, Driver commented on the allegations involving Dunham's accusations of violent behavior on set and a potential affair.

Adam Driver finally broke his silence on the explosive claims his former Girls boss Lena Dunham made in her second memoir Famesick last month. Driver accused Dunham of screaming at him inside her trailer, hurling a chair at the wall next to him and punching a hole in his own trailer wall.

He also claimed Dunham ignored the 'careful blocking' of their first sex scene and hurled him 'this way and that'. Dunham wrote that she ghosted Driver after almost having an affair with him one month before he got engaged. Their 13th wedding anniversary falls on June 22





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Adam Driver Lena Dunham Famesick Girls On-Set Bad Behavior Abusive Language Sex Scene Drama Marriage Anniversary Guests Starring Feelings Of Detachment

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