Adam Frisby Discusses Surrogacy Struggles and Campaign for UK Law Reform

Former In The Style founder Adam Frisby opens up about the difficulties of expanding his family via surrogacy and his fight for legal parental recognition in the UK.

Adam Frisby , the former founder of the fashion brand In The Style, has opened up about the emotional and legal complexities surrounding his journey to fatherhood.

Along with his fiancé, Jamie Corbett, Adam welcomed their daughter, Leven Rose, into the world six months ago through a surrogacy arrangement in the United States. While the joy of parenthood has brought immense happiness to their lives, the couple is now navigating a challenging path as they consider whether to expand their family further.

Adam admits that while he would love for Leven to have a sibling, the practical realities of surrogacy make the prospect far more complicated than for most parents. The internal struggle involves balancing the deep love they have for their daughter with the logistical and emotional demands of starting the process all over again.

The couple has already begun discussing the possibility of a second child, with Jamie expressing a strong desire to proceed quickly, while Adam advocates for a more measured approach. For Adam, the decision is not merely about the desire for another baby, but about the grueling process that comes with it. Surrogacy involves substantial financial investments, the arduous task of finding a compatible surrogate, and a timeline that can stretch across several years.

He reflects on the balance between the love they share for Leven and the concern over how their time and attention would be divided, all while longing for the special bond that siblings share. Unlike biological conception, the journey to a second child via surrogacy is a meticulously planned and often stressful operation that requires immense resilience.

Beyond the personal desire for more children, Adam and Jamie are embroiled in a fight against what they describe as outdated and unbelievable British surrogacy laws. Despite Leven being biologically related to them, the UK legal system does not immediately recognize intended parents as the legal guardians of the child. This legal void is the primary reason the couple chose to pursue surrogacy in the United States, where legal recognition is granted from birth.

Returning to the UK revealed a harsh reality: they did not have immediate parental responsibility, a situation Adam describes as completely crazy in the modern era. The current legislative framework creates a period of uncertainty and vulnerability for families who have followed all the proper steps to bring a child into the world. Driven by this injustice, Adam launched a public petition calling for urgent reform of the UK's surrogacy framework.

The response was overwhelming, with 100,000 signatures gathered within a mere 48 hours, far exceeding his initial expectations. Despite this massive surge of public support, Adam expresses deep frustration with the lack of government action. He revealed that he personally wrote to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer several weeks ago and has yet to receive a response.

He believes that the government continues to push the issue aside because they do not perceive surrogacy law reform as a political priority that would win votes, despite previous admissions that the current laws are no longer fit for purpose. This lack of engagement has left the couple feeling abandoned by the system they are trying to improve. Currently, the couple is enduring the grueling parental order process in Manchester to legally secure their status as Leven's parents.

This process is an administrative nightmare, requiring approximately 180 pages of paperwork and taking up to a full year to complete. The journey includes intrusive social worker assessments and formal court appearances to prove their fitness as parents. Adam finds these hurdles unnecessary and emotionally taxing, noting that while he would do anything to be a father, the requirement to be declared fit to parent his own biological child is an unnecessary burden.

The emotional toll of this legal limbo, combined with the desire to grow their family, creates a complex landscape for the young couple as they strive for a stable and recognized family unit in their home country





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