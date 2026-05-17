Adam Henson Breaks 'One of the Rules' During Horse Whispering Training

Adam Henson, the host of Countryfile, admitted to 'probably breaking one of the rules' after an expert gave him some tips on how to behave with horses. During his visit to the young Exmoor foals, who had their first experience with horse whispering training, Henson realized that he gave one of the ponies an apple before realizing it might have been a mistake. He said he was breaking one of the rules by giving them treats, but still mentioned that there's still a lot more work to be done.

TV presenter Adam Henson admitted to 'probably breaking one of the rules' after an expert gave him some tips on how to behave . The Countryfile host likes to update his followers on the latest events at his Cotswold Farm Park, a working farm near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, that is also open to members of the public.

In a recent YouTube video on the farm's channel, Adam visited their young Exmoor foals after their first experience with horse whispering training. Horse whisperer training involves using the animal's own communication systems, such as non-verbal cues and energy, to establish a partnership rather than 'breaking' the horse. Adam admitted he might have 'broken one of the rules' by giving one of the ponies something that he shouldn't have





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Adam Henson Horse Whispering Training Exmoor Foals Tips On How To Behave Patting A Horse On The Neck Swiss Valley Sheep Missed A Trick

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